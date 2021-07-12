LCS' Fox, FSC's Brown taken on day 2 of MLB Draft
Lakeland Christian star Jake Fox has a pretty big decision to make after being drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the third round of the MLB Draft on Monday afternoon. Fox, 18, can either opt to continue his collegiate path to the University of Florida, where he has signed a letter of intent, or join the Indians' minor-league system and receive an estimated $600,000, the slot value for that pick according to MLB.com.www.newschief.com
