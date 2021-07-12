Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

LCS' Fox, FSC's Brown taken on day 2 of MLB Draft

The Ledger
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakeland Christian star Jake Fox has a pretty big decision to make after being drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the third round of the MLB Draft on Monday afternoon. Fox, 18, can either opt to continue his collegiate path to the University of Florida, where he has signed a letter of intent, or join the Indians' minor-league system and receive an estimated $600,000, the slot value for that pick according to MLB.com.

www.newschief.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Lakeland, FL
Sports
Lakeland, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Diaz
Person
Jake Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Lcs#Fsc#Mlb Pipeline#Lcs#Fsc#Indians#The Mlb Draft#The University Of Florida#Mlb Com#Lakeland Christian#Perfect Game#Mlb Pipeline#Prospects Live#National Letter Of Intent#Gators#Tampa Prep#The Philadelphia Phillies#The San Francisco Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Frank Thomas is upset about this All-Star snub

The Chicago White Sox had a wildly successful series with the Minnesota Twins this week. They were outplayed in the first game but won the next two with relative ease. They are now 10-2 against the Twins so far this season. Despite the success, Frank Thomas had one thing on his mind during the pre and postgame shows. He is legitimately mad that Tim Anderson didn’t make it as an American League All-Star.
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade White Sox must offer Cubs for Kris Bryant

The Chicago Cubs went from contenders in the National League Centrals to sellers in a couple of weeks. After a string of losses, they have decisions to make with many players, specifically Kris Bryant. With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner. The Cubs will be floating Bryant around to get some return of investment, especially since Bryant is almost certainly set to hit free agency in the offseason.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
Clemson, SCshakinthesouthland.com

Two Clemson Quarterbacks Drafted to MLB

While Monte Lee was certainly watching the MLB draft and seeing how draft picks may effect next year’s depth, Dabo Swinney and the football staff also had reason to watch. Tiger freshman QB Bubba Chandler and freshman athlete Will Taylor, who is expected to take reps as a back up QB this season, both had projections of going in the first round. It appears the duo’s football prospects made MLB teams a bit wary of using a first round draft pick on them, as there was a lot of question regarding what each player would choose.
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

How Arizona baseball fared in the 2021 MLB Draft and what’s next

In previous years, the MLB Draft would occur during college baseball’s postseason and make for a potential distraction to playoff teams who see their stars get picked. Moved to mid-July, and coinciding with the All-Star break, the 2021 draft instead provided a bigger stage for the sport’s best amateur talent. That included quite a few players associated with the Arizona Wildcats.
MLBBleacher Report

Starling Marte Reportedly Traded from Marlins to Athletics for Jesus Luzardo

Starling Marte is on the move again. Less than a year after Marte was traded to Miami by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Marlins shipped the 32-year-old to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the A's will send Jesus Luzardo to...
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox second-round pick Jud Fabian reportedly won’t sign

The Red Sox will receive a compensatory pick in next year's second round if Fabian refuses to sign. The Red Sox’s seemingly magical season may have hit a bit of a snag: According to Peter Gammons, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian will not sign after the Red Sox took him in the second round.
MLBDaily Record

Rockies draft Benny Montgomery: How the national media graded Colorado’s first-round pick in the MLB draft

For the second straight year, the Rockies picked an outfielder out of high school with their top selection in the MLB draft. Colorado selected Benny Montgomery out of Red Land High School in Lewisberry, Pa., on Sunday with the No. 8 overall pick at Bellco Theatre in Denver. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound 18-year-old is ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Max Scherzer Reportedly Has Strong Trade Preference

The NL West is one of the most competitive divisions in baseball this year. One of the three teams in contention—the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, or San Francisco Giants—could make a big splash ahead of the trade deadline, with Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer available. The Dodgers and...
MLBwhtc.com

Tigers focus on catchers in day three of MLB Draft

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers started day three of the Major League Draft by selecting catchers back-to-back. In the 11th round, Detroit took Josh Crouch from the University of Central Florida, then picked Mike Rothenberg out of Duke. The Tigers also added four other position players and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy