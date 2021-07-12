Mississippi State Officials Urge Residents 65+ To Stay Home, Okla. Governor Remains Quiet

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is on the rise around the country, and at least one state with a low vaccination rate is making specific recommendations to its residents. Mississippi is second to last in the country for vaccination. 33.4% of its residents are fully vaccinated. At a Friday press conference, health officials there suggested Mississippians over the age of 65 and those with chronic underlying medical conditions should avoid all indoor mass gatherings regardless of vaccination status or mask use until July 26.