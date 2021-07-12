Giants' Kadarius Toney: Likely to be eased into offense

Toney is likely to be brought along slowly by the Giants to start the coming campaign, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Toney was selected by the team 20th overall in this year's draft, and as a rookie he'll contend for touches with free-agent acquisition Kenny Golladay, as well as returning veterans Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. While Toney's superb playmaking ability could have him contributing on special teams as a returner out of the gate, he'll likely be eased into the offense in specialized packages. As the University of Florida standout grows into a more polished route runner as the season rolls along, however, an increase in his offensive role is a plausible expectation.