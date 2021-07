Redistricting lays the foundation on which American voters cast their ballots. Ideally districts should be drawn to give all Americans an opportunity to elect their candidate of choice, keeps communities of interest together and seeks to uphold the principle of one person/one vote. Unfortunately, the temptation for lawmakers is to draw lines to their own and their party’s advantage by choosing their voters rather than allowing voters to choose them. This distorts results and deprives voters of the full impact of their vote.