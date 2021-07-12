Dougherty first responders in line for pay raises

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul addresses Dougherty County commissioners on staffing issues within his office. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Jail is facing a staffing crisis, with nearly one in four positions vacant. That has caught the attention of the Dougherty County Commission, which is looking at pay increases for all public safety employees.

The raises, discussed during a Monday commission meeting, would affect about 152 employees who work with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the county police department and Emergency Medical Services.

In addition, the county’s Finance Committee is recommending one-time lump-sum payments to the balance of the county’s work force, excluding elected officials, which would provide a bonus for the other employees. A pay study approved by the commission earlier this year will provide guidance on future salary adjustments for non-law enforcement personnel for the future.

The situation at the jail has reached the point that the sheriff’s office was considering housing inmates at other facilities due to a shortage of jailers to adequately supervise the population.

“If we had to house a hundred inmates at other sites, it would be $1.825 million for the fiscal year,” Sheriff’s Col. Jon Ostrander, who oversees jail operations, said during a telephone interview after the commission meeting. “If we’re going to pay out that amount of money, I’d much rather it go into employees’ pockets rather than to other counties.”

The pay plan would add about $3.2 million to the county’s budget year, which ends June 30, 2022. The commission is expected to vote on the package recommended by the Finance Committee at its meeting next week.

Recently, Ostrander said, an employee of 13 years left for a job at a private company making $17 an hour. If he had received regular pay increases over his tenure, he would have been making about $18 at the sheriff’s office.

“That should never have happened,” he said. “We hope they vote in favor of this next Monday. This is great for the employees of Dougherty County.”

The county plans to pay for the first two years of the salary increases using federal funds being provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. The county has received $8 million and expects a second installment of the same amount.

After that time, a tax increase might be needed to sustain the larger payroll.

“This will buy us two years,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “As I stated in the Finance Committee meeting, if you approve it, do so knowing that there will need to be a millage rate adjustment in the future.”

Emergency Medical Services has a shortage of about 20 employees, nine full-time and 11 part-time, Director Sam Allen said. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of vacancies, and employees are finding they can earn more at other agencies or in the private sector.

“Pay is the biggest issue with recruitment and retention,” he said during an interview after the meeting.

The agency is plugging the gaps through having EMTs work overtime.