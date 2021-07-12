Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Bell sentenced to probation on child endangerment charge

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ay6eP_0aukuHdm00

An Ohio judge on Monday sentenced former Nickelodeon star Jared “Drake” Bell to two years of probation on charges involving a teenager who accused him of “grooming” her beginning when she was 12 years old.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy McCormick also ordered Bell, 35, to serve 200 hours of community service following his guilty plea last month on a felony charge of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

“I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong,” Bell said Monday in court via Zoom. “I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way.”

Earlier Monday, the victim described Bell as a “monster and a danger to children” while reading a statement in court.

“He was such a huge part of my childhood, and in return, he ruined my life,” she said.

The victim said she met Bell when she was 12 after a family member learned that they had a mutual friend.

“I was definitely one of his biggest fans,” she said. “Everyone who knew me as a child knew he was a hero to me. I would have done anything for him.”

The victim said that she and Bell began to exchange explicit photos online and that he later engaged in sexual conduct with her on several occasions, including at a concert venue in Cleveland and at a hotel. She called Bell a “coward” and a “pedophile.”

“He was calculating,” she said. “I idolized and looked up to him, and he took that and broke it in the most sickening way possible. He is the epitome of evil.”

Bell’s attorney, Ian Friedman, disputed those claims, saying there were no explicit photos or sexual contact between Bell and the victim, and the inappropriate conduct that did occur was reflected in the charges Bell pleaded to last month. Friedman did not detail the inappropriate conduct Bell was acknowledging.

Before delivering his sentence Monday, McCormick noted that the allegations shared in court were “serious and disturbing,” but he added that he could not “lose focus on the fact as to what he pled to.” He noted that Bell “did not plead to sexual misconduct or engaging in sexual relations, he pled to attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.”

“The fact of the matter is, your position and celebrity status enabled you to nurture this relationship,” the judge said. “You were able to gain access to this child and you were able to gain the trust of this child.”

Bell, also a singer, began acting as a child, but was catapulted to stardom as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh,” which debuted on the channel in January 2004. The final episode aired in September 2007. Bell and co-star Josh Peck also starred in two “Drake & Josh” movies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
408
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Endangerment#Drake Josh#Zoom#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Josh Peck says Drake Bell's sentencing is 'upsetting'

'Drake & Josh' actor Josh Peck has described his former co-star Drake Bell's sentencing this week as "upsetting". Josh Peck has described Drake Bell's sentencing after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment as "upsetting". The 34-year-old star - who appeared alongside Bell in 'Drake & Josh' from 2004 and 2007,...
Iowa Statesiouxlandproud.com

Iowa couple arrested on drug, child endangerment charges after finding drug lab

BLUEGRASS, Iowa (WHBF) — Two suspects from Blue Grass are behind bars to face charges involving illegal drugs and child endangerment. Officials say 43-year-old Ilana Poulin and 33-year-old Timothy Doyle, each held on $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, face numerous drug-related charges as well as child-endangerment charges. On...
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Milwaukee Man Placed on Probation for Drug Charge, Harboring a Child

A Milwaukee man was recently convicted of harboring a child against the parent’s wishes and other charges from Washington County. Court documents show that through a plea agreement, 26-year-old Clarence Ernest Bell is convicted of harboring a child, an aggravated misdemeanor; and in another case he was convicted of conspiracy with intent to deliver a counterfeit controlled substance under 50 kilograms, a class D felony. A class B felony drug charge and a class D felony charge of failure to affix drug tax stamp were both dismissed. He was also convicted of disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor.
Floyd County, IAkchanews.com

Waterloo Man Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge in Floyd County

A Waterloo man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Floyd County earlier this month. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a wrong way driver with a vehicle headed southbound in the northbound lane of the Avenue of the Saints shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 18th. An investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Beau Brunson for operating while intoxicated, child endangerment and driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway.
Mower County, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

Austin man sentenced to supervised probation on felony drug possession charge

An Austin man who pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge on March 18th in Mower County District Court has been sentenced to supervised probation. 24-year old Austin Douglas Kinder was convicted and sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation for a felony 5th degree drug possession charge. A 15-month prison sentence was stayed for five years if Kinder complies with the terms of his probation, and Kinder was also sentenced to 90 days in jail and a year of supervised probation for a misdemeanor charge of 4th degree DWI, under the influence of a controlled substance. Judge Kevin Siefken stayed the 90-day jail sentence for one year if Kinder complies with the 23 different conditions of his probation.
Marion County, MSWJTV.com

Man sentenced on child exploitation charge in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – In Marion County, a man pled guilty to one count of child exploitation. William A. Chapman, 39, was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) on Wednesday, July 21. According to Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Chapman was also...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Video GamesPosted by
The Charleston Press

Months old baby starts crying, mother’s boyfriend beats the baby to death for interrupting his video games, faces upgraded charges

The mother of the 4-month-old baby girl beaten to death is heartbroken, after her boyfriend beat to death the baby girl because she interrupted his video games when she started crying. The suspect was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but could now face upgraded charges following the death of the baby girl.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Cousin Of Man Killed In DaBaby Walmart Shooting Speaks Out & Calls Him "A Killer & A Menace"

At only nineteen years old, Jaylin Craig was killed at a North Carolina-area Walmart after an altercation with rapper DaBaby. The rapper has referenced the shooting on multiple occasions in his music, claiming that he fired his weapon in self-defense. Craig was a fan of the rapper, so says his family, and his cousin is speaking out against DaBaby after the recent backlash from his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Admits To “Stalking”?

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has been living her best RV life this summer. After her Flagstaff rental was sold, Kody’s second decided it was time for an adventure. Furthermore, it was time for someone to utilize the Coyote Pass land the Browns purchased in 2018. Since she parked the RV on CP, Janelle has been documenting her experience, including the ups and downs. Lately, she has been on a “stalking” mission- and is not afraid to admit it.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Drug dealing scientist, 27, who was caught with hundreds of pounds of cash in her underwear and two bags of cannabis smiles as she leaves court after sobbing in the dock while clutching a cuddly toy as she avoided jail

A drug dealing scientist smiled as she walked free from court just minutes after she sobbed in front of a judge while clutching a cuddly toy. Toma Augustaityte, 27, from Coventry, was caught with two bags of cannabis and hundreds of pounds of cash stuffed in her underwear when police stopped her car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy