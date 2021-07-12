Cancel
MOCA GA names 2021-22 winners of Working Artist Project fellowships

By ArtsATL staff
artsatl.org
Cover picture for the articleMOCA GA has named Jeremy Bolen, Kevin Cole and Zipporah Camille Thompson the winners of its 2021–22 Working Artist Project fellowships. The Working Artist Project, now in its 14th year, supports midcareer/ established artists in metro Atlanta. Each fellow receives a major stipend toward new work, presents a solo exhibition of that work, produces an accompanying exhibition catalog and is given paid studio apprentices for one year.

