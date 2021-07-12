APD investigates weekend gun violence that left one dead

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is investigating three recent cases of gun violence, including a fatal shooting on Sunday.

Murray Jerome Scott, 28, was pronounced dead at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sunday evening after he was taken there with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Officers were dispatched to the hospital to investigate the shooting at about 6 p.m.

Scott’s mother, Yashika Brown, told police that her daughter received a phone call from someone who said Scott had been shot in the 400 block of Willow Street. When Brown rushed outside the residence, she encountered her son, Tevin Scott, who had been shot in the right wrist.

Tevin Scott reported that when he walked out of Brown’s house at 1502 W. Highland Ave., a number of shots were fired from a gray car.

At 2:21 a.m. Saturday police were dispatched to a shooting in the 800 block of South Slappey Boulevard., where they found a juvenile, Serenity Redding, with a gunshot wound to the back.

Shalom Breedlove told police that he, Redding and another juvenile observed several males in a Nissan at an Enmarket convenience store while they were there.

As they were walking on South Slappey Boulevard they saw the car again and began to run. The driver stopped, and several shots were fired.

Shell casings were found at the location, police said.

In a third shooting, police were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. Friday to 1213 W. Highland Ave., the residence of the victim, William Johnson.

Johnson, 43, told police at the hospital that while driving home he noticed two people standing at the intersection of Willow Street and Gillespie Avenue and the headlights of a car parked nearby. Johnson, who received a gunshot to the head, then heard multiple gunshots and felt something strike his face.

Johnson told police he thinks the two people at the intersection were the intended target and he was caught in the crossfire.