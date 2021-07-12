Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Raven-Symone, Loni Love to host two Daytime Emmy ceremonies; 'Power Book III: Kanan' renewed ahead of premiere; & more

By Candice Williams
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WM31d_0aukttmF00

Raven-Symoné and Loni Love have signed on to respectively host the next two Daytime Emmy ceremonies, Variety reports.

The Daytime Emmys Children's & Animation awards, which will be held virtually on Saturday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET, will be hosted by Raven-Symoné, a previous Daytime Emmy nominee. Meanwhile Love will take on the virtual hosting duties for the Daytime Emmys Fiction & Lifestyle awards on Sunday, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Both events will be streamed on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Emmy OTT platform.

In other news, Starz has given a greenlight to a second season of Power Book III: Kanan ahead of the series' premiere on July 18. According to the Starz, the renewal comes "amidst strong demand for the upcoming premiere of the third book in the growing Power Universe franchise." Additionally, Antonio Ortiz, who recurs as Shawn "Famous" Figueroa in the first season, has been promoted to a series regular role for the second season. As previously reported, Power Book III: Kanan, starring Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller and Omar Epps, follows the early years of the now-deceased Power character Kanan Stark, portrayed by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Finally, Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones are among the stars who have been added to Second Stage Theater's upcoming Broadway production of Lynn Nottage's new play Clyde's, Deadline has learned. They join a cast that already includes Reza Salazar and Kara Young. The play follows Aduba as Clyde, the owner of a truck-stop sandwich shop who "tries to keep her staff under her thumb even as the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream." Clyde's begins previews on Wednesday, November 3, with an official opening on Monday, November 22, at Second Stage's Broadway home, The Hayes Theater.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
409
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Epps
Person
Loni Love
Person
Lynn Nottage
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Kara Young
Person
Patina Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmys#Starz#Second Stage Theater#Second Stage#The Hayes Theater#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmajicatl.com

Naturi Naughton Looked Stunning In A Custom Oyemwen Dress At ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Premiere

The third installment of STARZ and 50 Cent’s Power universe is here and the stars were out and about last week for the show’s big premiere. Held at the Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center in New York City, the Power Book III: Raising Kanan red carpet brought out celebrities and new and old cast members of the series including 50 Cent, Michael Rainey Jr., Woody McClain, La La Anthony, and of course our girl ‘Tasha’ played by the beautiful Naturi Naughton.
TV & Videosjustjaredjr.com

'Raven's Home' Cast Get Glammed Up For Daytime Emmy Awards 2021

Raven Symone hits the red carpet for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony for Children’s and Animation held at Associated Television Int’l Studios on Saturday (July 17) in Burbank, Calif. The Raven’s Home star was joined by her young co-stars Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson and Sky Katz, as well...
Queens, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

From Mekai Curtis to Malcolm Mays: Here's the Stacked Power Book III: Raising Kanan Cast

Seeing as Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanan was renewed for a season two ahead of its premiere, we think it's safe to say that expectations for the show were already high. Partially inspired by executive producer 50 Cent's childhood, the series follows 15-year-old Kanan Stark's life in 1991 Queens, NY. We also get to see how he becomes Ghost's rival and the antagonist of Power, all the while discovering what it is that made him join in on the family business. The recurring cast includes Quincy Brown as Crown Camacho, Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy, Natalee Linez as Jessica Figueroa, and Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole Bingham. From Mekai Curtis as the perfect younger version of the 50 Cent character to several Broadway stars, including Patina Miller and Hailey Kilgore, you can see the main cast ahead.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Performers include: Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, Quincy Brown, and Antonio Ortiz. TV show description:. A family drama series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to the Power TV show which ran for...
MoviesPosted by
Page Six

50 Cent and stars of ‘Power Book III’ look hot, literally, at premiere

The stars of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” looked sharp at the premiere of the Starz hit show — but the cool threads were not seasonally appropriate. “I’m very hot in this outfit. I’m on fire,” the series’ executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson told Page Six. “This s–t look cool, but it’s way hot.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Two? Has the Starz Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Starz cable channel, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to the Power TV series. The show stars Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, Quincy Brown, and Antonio Ortiz. Set in 1991 in South Jamaica, Queens, this show’s story revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson). When we catch up with fifteen-year-old Kanan (Curtis) in the prequel, he is the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Miller), a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. She’s a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature and her son is anxious to join his family’s growing business.
PetsAOL Corp

Power Book III's Patina Miller Unpacks That Brutal Raising Kanan Dog Death

Not even dogs are safe on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. This is what fans learned when the Power prequel premiered earlier this month and explored the origin story of Kanan, the character 50 Cent played in the original series. As part of that story, viewers learned that Kanan (played by Kirby Buckets‘ Mekai Curtis) grew up in a crime family in South Jamaica, Queens, and his mother Raquel (Madam Secretary‘s Patina Miller) was the boss. Raq had to constantly assert her dominance during Kanan’s youth — even if that meant having a pooch whacked.
Books & Literaturetheboxhouston.com

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap’: Kanan Enrolls In The School of Hard Knocks

The “Power Universe” (yes, this is a thing) expands with the Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s season premiere. With Power Book II: Ghost that follows Riq (Michael Rainey Jr.) after he smoked his own dad currently chilling, we take a trip back in time in Power Book III: Raising Kanan to see how Power’s notorious boogyman Kanan Stark (50 Cent) became the man we loved to hate and a thorn in Ghost and Tommy’s side.
Entertainmentdroidjournal.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Release Date, Teaser, Trailer, Cast and Updates!

What is the show about? Is it worth watching? When is it releasing? Let us find out about Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Release Date, Teaser, Trailer, Cast and Updates!. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the third series in the Power universe and a spin-off of the American crime drama Power. The series is executive produced by Kemp through her company End of Episode and Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer. It is a prequel series centered around Kanan Stark.
Books & Literaturemarketresearchtelecast.com

Patina Miller, on Power Book III Raising Kanan: “All characters have secrets, nothing seems what it really is”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiered its first chapter last Sunday and left fans of the universe produced by Starz. The spin-off follows the teenage life of Right, friend and then rival of Ghost, protagonist of the original series. Of course, the story of this young man from South Jamaica, in Queens, United States, will be more than interesting and above all because of his family ties, especially with his mother, Raquel Thomas, masterfully interpreted by Patina Miller.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 3 spoilers: Kanan meets Symphony

Tonight at midnight Eastern time, you’re going to have a chance to check out Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 3 — and let’s just say some worlds are colliding. Within the first two episodes, we’ve seen the show’s title character be drawn more and more to the life of his mother Raq, to the point where he’s trying to shirk whatever responsibilities he has elsewhere. Think in terms of him going to school! In skipping out, though, he’s run into someone he probably wasn’t meant to — his mom’s new love interest Symphony.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TVLine

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Premiere Recap: Raq Rocks Our World — Grade It!

Franchise fans who long for a Ghost and Tommy prequel may have gotten something better with Power Book III: Raising Kanan — the title character’s mother, Raquel. From the moment Raq gives her chubby child a sock full of batteries to fend off playground bullies in the season premiere, which debuted Sunday night on Starz, she establishes herself as a not-to-be-trifled-with woman and mother. Smoking a cigarette and rocking a ridiculously chic fur-trimmed green jacket, the drug queenpin looks on to make sure her young son executes the knowledge she imparts.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 2: Omar Epps on Detective Howard

As we approach Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 2 airing this weekend on Starz, there are a lot of characters to look out for. Near the top of the list, though, has to be Omar Epps as Detective Howard. He’s a guy we’ve only seen briefly so far on the show, but it feels like he’s a man of many motivations. He wants to do his job, but he also (per the previews that are out there) thinks that local drug dealer Unique can be a part of that. Maybe he finds a certain order within chaos, or maybe he’s just willing to let things slide depending on how much control he has.

Comments / 0

Community Policy