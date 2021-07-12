Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
102.5 The Bone

Spurred by the pandemic, survey says remote "co-viewing" seems here to stay

By Stephen Iervolino
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjWR0_0auktq8400

In the darkest days of the lockdowns, millions of people looked to remote "watch parties" to binge their favorite shows with friends -- even if they couldn't get together.

And according to the media researchers at Hub, this "co-viewing" trend is here to stay, thanks in part to the pandemic, and because 70% of homes in the U.S. now have smart TVs that allow for a more streamlined co-viewing experience.

The company crunched the numbers, and as part of its third annual "Evolution of the TV Set" report, compiled just who these co-viewers were, and how they're getting their shared entertainment.

According to Hub's non-scientific survey of more than 2,500 people aged 16 to 74, 23% percent of viewers said they have enjoyed content via a co-viewing app or service this year, up three percentage points from 2020.

Forty-one percent of viewers aged 16 to 34 have co-watched; 23% of those 35 to 54 have; while -- perhaps not surprisingly -- only 3% of those 55 and older have watched shows and movies with others remotely.

According to Hub's findings, Amazon Watch Party is the most commonly used co-viewing app at 44%. The next most popular apps are two adapted from other uses: Discord, familiar to gamers, was at 28%, followed close behind at 27% by Zoom, with which we've all become familiar during the pandemic.

Use of Amazon Watch Party proved to be more common with the 35-54 age group, versus those in the 16-34 age range, and the app proved more appealing to men than women: 52% to 31%.

On the flip side, 33%, or a third of those surveyed in the 16-to-24-year-old group, chose Discord; just 26% of their 35-to-54-year-old counterparts did.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
409
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Amazon Watch Party#Zoom#Abc Audio
Related
Economykuer.org

Remote Work Is Here To Stay, And It May Be A Sign Of Employees' Growing Power

For Joshua Aikens, there’s no putting Pandora back in the box when it comes to remote work. He’s chief of staff at Zonos, a St. George-based e-commerce company. The business has grown significantly during the pandemic, from 34 employees at the start of 2020 to 96 employees today. They were all forced into remote work when the lock-down began. Aikens said he had little understanding of how to best manage a virtual office. He had heard about a course called the Remote Online Initiative — or ROI — through Utah State University. It trains employees, entrepreneurs and business leaders how to make remote work better. But it wasn’t until he saw his office was likely to close that he tried it.
InvestorPlace

Coupang Stock Seems Doomed To Stay Range-Bound for the Forseeable Future

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) still has a strong chance to become an international e-tailer success story. However, there’s little to suggest that CPNG stock can break out anytime soon. The first problem is profitability. So while I personally believe it is investment-worthy, share prices won’t explode overnight. There is plenty of time...
TechnologyLaw.com

Remote Document Review Is Here to Stay. But Legal Departments Aren’t Ready

In the pre-pandemic past, the notion of letting document reviewers work from home was nothing short of unthinkable. “I have been a proponent of remote document review for a number of years prior to COVID, and I will say when talking to sales people about this as a possibility, I was generally told, ‘Please don’t ever mention this in front of any of my clients, they will think you’re crazy,’” recalled John Reikes, vice president at alternative legal service provider Elevate Services.
Internettribnow.com

And the survey says...

Taking part in wacky internet surveys/polls/ questionnaires – which show up here and there to be answered by people from both near and far, and eventually shared with others all willy to well past nilly – is such a fashionable thing these days that it is a complete wonder how we survived this long without them, and even more so with them. “I never take part in these things, but this one is…
Posted by
SlashGear

HBO Max 2022 movie plans detailed: Pandemic influence is here to stay

The pandemic disrupted the movie industry in a big way and it looks like its influence is here to stay. WarnerMedia has revealed that several Warner Bros movies will be released on its HBO Max streaming service the same day they’re released in theaters next year, a sort of continuation of its hybrid movie launch strategy deployed in 2021.
RestaurantsMiami Herald

It appears that QR code menus, a creation of the pandemic, are here to stay

No one, I dare say, will argue that the pandemic has transformed the texture and rhythm of our lives. And some changes I most definitely want to keep, particularly those that involve quality of life issues. An appreciation for nature in my backyard, for instance. A focus on what truly matters to me and not others. The effort to keep in touch with friends and family.
EconomyCPA Trendlines

Remote Work Is Here to Stay

As accounting firms re-open, they’re competing for talent on work-from-home plans and reaping windfalls with smaller offices. No doubt about it, a capacity to work remotely has saved the tax and accounting business. The question now is: What will tomorrow’s tax and accounting offices look like, post-pandemic?. Learning How to...
myeasternshoremd.com

Pandemic spurred growth of computer use among seniors

WASHINGTON, DC — Before the pandemic seniors were gradually becoming internet users; during the extended COVID lockdown use of computer technology among older Americans has been accelerating at a faster pace, according to Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens. “This is good news given the fact that more older citizens are now able to take advantage of benefits they were missing including, but not limited to, online help sites and an array of consumer discounts.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Baby born with twin inside her stomach in extremely rare pregnancy

A fetus-in-fetu occurs once in every 500,000 births. Top experts performed an operation to remove two sacs out of the girl’s stomach. The baby girl survived and is expected to make a full recovery. A newborn baby shocked doctors after an x-ray revealed she carried a twin fetus inside her...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung has a free TV service and you can now watch it online

If you own a Samsung mobile device or smart TV, you have access to a free streaming TV service called Smart TV Plus. According to Samsung, it offers more than 160 channels on this free service, though many tend to be minor offerings like People TV and Crime 360. That aside, those who enjoy the content can now also access it through a desktop browser.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

New data suggests that “fully vaccinated individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others,” NBC News reports

Yesterday, NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian shared a concerning post on Twitter that is getting everybody worried about new data that “suggests that fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting COVID, but could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood.” However, USA Today scrubbed the story from its published story below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy