Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Cain Park Arts Festival brings artists from across the country to Northeast Ohio

By Kristen Anzuini
Bay News 9
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Artists from across the country gathered in Northeast Ohio this weekend for the Cain Park Arts Festival. The annual event was held in person this year after being held virtually last year due to the pandemic. Despite the rain, many people came out to enjoy the weekend festival.

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
Bloomington, INmagbloom.com

City of Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival Seeks Artists

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the City of Bloomington. Bloom has republished it here with edits for style and clarity. The City of Bloomington encourages local artists of color to apply for participation in the Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival (BBBAF), taking place Sunday, August 8, at the Switchyard Park Pavilion and performance stage beginning at 2 p.m. Now in its third year, the festival seeks to raise and expand art appreciation, create space that affirms persons of color in the community, provide a medium for local talent to showcase visual and performing arts in an environment that engages the audience with artists and their work, and enhance Bloomington’s spirit of inclusion. The festival is supported by the City of Bloomington’s Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs and Safe and Civil City Program (part of the Community and Family Resources Department) along with the Bloomington Arts Commission and City departments of Economic and Sustainable Development and Parks and Recreation.
Medina County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Magical Train keeps chugging along, bringing joy to Northeast Ohio’s young and young at heart

MEDINA, Ohio -- Zach Kemple brings magic to various Northeast Ohio events with his Magical Train, providing choo-choo rides to the young and young at heart. “I actually just bought the train last year, right before the pandemic hit, which was not the greatest timing. But it’s coming back around this year,” said Kemple. “Things are definitely picking back up.”
Marquette, MIWLUC

One-day art festival supports award-winning artists in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Although ‘Art on the Rocks’ didn’t happen this weekend, artists were still able to showcase their masterpieces Saturday. Graci Gallery and the City of Marquette Arts and Culture presented ‘Art on the Blocks’ instead. The event, located on E. Michigan Street at the Lakeshore Park Building,...
Austin, PABradford Era

Gathering of the Artist Festival underway at Austin Dam Memorial Park

AUSTIN — The Gathering of the Artist Festival is now underway at Austin Dam Memorial Park, highlighting the work of a variety of local area artists, food vendors, craft vendors and music galore. The event began on Friday, featuring music from Whitefeather, Wes Knorr, Blair Heimel and Whitefeather band. The...
FestivalPosted by
9&10 News

Bay Harbor Brings Back Art Festival for 2021

Bay Harbor has brought back their art festival this year after it’s cancellation in 2020 due to COVID. Taking place on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, artists began setting up their exhibits earlier today with hopes of impressing those in attendance. Friday is what they call the preview night where...
Marquette, MIWLUC

New art event looks to bring artists into Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new art event later this month will be bringing Midwestern artists to Marquette. It’s called Art on the Blocks, and it’s a one day festival featuring artists from around the country. July 24 at the Lakeshore Park building, there will be live music, with art...
Lake County, MTvalleyjournal.net

Sacajawea Park comes alive for art festival

POLSON — Art festival-goers filled Sacajawea Park this past weekend during the Flathead Lake Festival of Art held along the tree-lined shores of Flathead Lake. The two-day festival, presented by the Sandpiper Art Gallery, offered a relaxing atmosphere for shoppers to browse a diverse array of artisan booths ranging from paintings, sculpture, leather, jewelry and photography.
Big Sky, MTexplorebigsky.com

Big Sky Art Auction draws admirers from across the country

BIG SKY – On a walkabout through the Big Sky Town Center on Sunday afternoon, Bruce and Landess Witmer, who are from Reno, Nevada but have a home in Big Sky, stopped in to the Big Sky Art Auction to admire a table by World Designs. It struck them as something that would fill a void in their Reno home—an empty corner with a cast-iron fire pit and brick floors.
Orange County, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Junior artists celebrated at Festival of Arts

Despite the uncertainties presented by COVID-19, the Festival of Arts celebrated its youngest artists with the Junior Art Exhibit on July 11. The event was filled with special activities for the young artists featured in the Junior Art Exhibit. In addition to performances by Orange County Aerial Arts, exhibiting junior artists also enjoyed art activities, slime, face painting, music, balloon artists, and much more.
Visual ArtKCRG.com

Colony Arts brings local artists to the Amanas

AMANA COLONIES, Iowa (KCRG) - An art show in Amana hoped to bring artists to the small town that had never been there before. 11 different artists all had their work on display, and a majority of the artists were local to eastern Iowa. The idea was to bring artists who had different styles to Amana and expose the community to something new.

Comments / 0

Community Policy