Cain Park Arts Festival brings artists from across the country to Northeast Ohio

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the City of Bloomington. Bloom has republished it here with edits for style and clarity. The City of Bloomington encourages local artists of color to apply for participation in the Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival (BBBAF), taking place Sunday, August 8, at the Switchyard Park Pavilion and performance stage beginning at 2 p.m. Now in its third year, the festival seeks to raise and expand art appreciation, create space that affirms persons of color in the community, provide a medium for local talent to showcase visual and performing arts in an environment that engages the audience with artists and their work, and enhance Bloomington’s spirit of inclusion. The festival is supported by the City of Bloomington’s Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs and Safe and Civil City Program (part of the Community and Family Resources Department) along with the Bloomington Arts Commission and City departments of Economic and Sustainable Development and Parks and Recreation.