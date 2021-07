With the successful completion of her simulated cruise, the Disney Dream has been cleared to start sailing again from Port Canaveral on August 9, 2021. I was lucky enough to sail on the final cruise on the Disney Dream before the shutdown, and some of the changes that were implemented on that cruise will continue when cruising starts. There are also a variety of additional changes listed. These changes may change over time, and the changes are currently for the Disney Dream only, since that is the only ship that is approved for U.S. sailings at this time. Details about U.S. sailings for the Wonder, Magic, and Fantasy will come at a later time.