Wilmington, DE

Delaware Cadillac wins 2020 Cadillac National Dealer of the Year Award

By Mike Rocheleau
Delaware Business Times
Delaware Business Times
 16 days ago
WILMINGTON – Cadillac, a division of General Motors, LLC. named Delaware Cadillac as a 2020 Cadillac National Dealer of the Year award winner through their 2020 Mark of Excellence Cadillac Performance Recognition Program. Out of over 900 Cadillac Dealers nationwide, only 20 dealers receive this honor. The award recognizes dealers that outperform their peer Cadillac dealers in several key metrics, including:

Delaware Business Times

Delaware Business Times

Wilmington, DE
