Delaware Cadillac wins 2020 Cadillac National Dealer of the Year Award

DEWEY BEACH — In what may be the most expensive residential property sale in Delaware history, a Dewey Beach estate was sold for $9.1 million. Sandaway, an 82-year-old beachfront estate with two homes, a guest house and a main residence, was sold to three groups of private buyers in May, although they are not connected. The estate was built in 1939 by Alexis Felix DuPont, the former vice president and director of E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company. Almost every room has unobstructed ocean views, according to the listing by Long and Foster.