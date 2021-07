You probably remember the tastiest snack you’ve ever had, whether you grabbed it at a standard American gas station or a friend’s mom served it up when you were a teen. Most of the time, you can just go out and buy your favorite treat whenever you want. But what about when you can’t because it isn’t widely available in the U.S.? If you’re new to the states and missing a treat from home or you once tried something delicious for the first time on a trip overseas, it might be more challenging to track down.