Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Feil Org leases 18K sf in Chelsea to expanding Petzel Gallery

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Petzel Gallery, a leader in Manhattan’s contemporary art scene, is moving seven blocks north to a larger location, under a deal signed with the Feil Organization. The gallery is moving from 456 West 18th Street to 520-530 West 25th Street, the New York Post reported. The move will give it 11,000 square feet of ground-floor space and 7,000 above for offices. There will be 85 feet of sidewalk space in the front for the gallery and its bookstore.

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Chelsea, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Morris
Person
Eric Clapton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leases#Contemporary Art#Feil Org#K Sf#The Petzel Gallery#The Feil Organization#The New York Post#Studio Instrument Rentals#The Grateful Dead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Posted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy