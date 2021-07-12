Feil Org leases 18K sf in Chelsea to expanding Petzel Gallery

The Petzel Gallery, a leader in Manhattan’s contemporary art scene, is moving seven blocks north to a larger location, under a deal signed with the Feil Organization. The gallery is moving from 456 West 18th Street to 520-530 West 25th Street, the New York Post reported. The move will give it 11,000 square feet of ground-floor space and 7,000 above for offices. There will be 85 feet of sidewalk space in the front for the gallery and its bookstore.