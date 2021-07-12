Return of Evanston youth mowing program will save lives, advocates say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Community leaders and mentors gave out 12 lawnmowers and gas cans on Monday to kids who are part of an Evanston youth lawn-mowing program. Rights of Passage is based out of the Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church. It has around 20 participants who have traveled as far as West Chester to mow lawns for seniors who are unable to do it themselves. The kids make money through donations from the seniors.