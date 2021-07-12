Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

New law authorizes local control over solar, wind projects

midfloridanewspapers.com
 16 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill allowing Ohio county commissioners to determine the fate of renewable energy projects in the state. When the measure signed Monday takes effect in 90 days, county commissions will be able to block proposed wind turbines, solar farms or other renewable projects or site them in specific areas of a county. The proposal will also add a commissioner and trustee to the Ohio Power Siting Board while it reviews local projects.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Wind Farms#Wind Turbine#Solar Farms#Natural Gas#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Solar project to hold meeting

Cypress Creek Renewable Energy (Cypress Creek) will hold an informational meeting regarding the proposed Carriger Solar Project in Klickitat County. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Goldendale Grange at 220 E Darland Street. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by Monday, August 2, to carrigersolar@ccrenew.com. Refreshments will be provided.
Industryjocoreport.com

Op-Ed: Advancing Sound Business Principles for NC’s Energy Market

What’s good for North Carolina and our residents is affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy solutions that boost local economies and create jobs. House Bill 951, “Modernize Energy Generation,” which is currently being debated in the NC General Assembly, does not expand customer choices or support a competitive marketplace, which North Carolina needs in order to become an innovative, clean energy industry leader.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

ND approves $520,000 in surveying sites for carbon capture

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s state and industry leaders are putting tax dollars towards carbon capture technologies. Carbon capture has become a popular method of removing pollutants from power generation, by storing emissions in the ground. But first, the state is spending hundreds of thousands to see where it...
Trenton, NJseia.org

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Implements New Solar Incentive Program

TRENTON, N.J. and WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) released its detailed plans to implement a new Successor Solar Incentive Program and close the Transition Incentive Program to new applications within 30 days. The Successor Solar Incentive Program (SuSI Program) includes two sub-programs. The...
Virginia Statewvpublic.org

Fate Of West Virginia Coal Plants May Rest With Virginia Regulators

Appalachian Power said it could decide to close the John Amos and Mountaineer power plants in 2028 if the Virginia Corporation Commission denies its request to make upgrades to them. The company wants to spend $250 million on wastewater treatment projects at the coal-burning plants to bring them into compliance...
Oregon Statethechronicleonline.com

Clean Energy Transition: 'Oregon leading the way'

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed into law a comprehensive clean energy bill package that includes House Bill 2021, the 100% Clean Energy bill, which sets the most aggressive timeline in the country for moving to 100% clean electricity sources by 2040. House Bill 2021, House Bill 2165, House Bill...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

FERC hears lively debate on state-level demand response bans

Third-party demand response aggregators are prohibited from participating in wholesale electricity markets in more than a dozen U.S. states. Public interest groups and clean energy advocates are urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to eliminate a long-standing opt-out provision in its landmark demand response rule as states and grid operators seek to comply with a more recent regulation opening wholesale electricity markets to aggregations of distributed energy resources.
Portland, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Gov. Kate Brown signs clean energy bills, sets goal for 100% clean energy by 2040

Gov. Kate Brown signed into law a comprehensive clean energy bill package at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Daimler Truck North America and Portland General Electric’s Electric Island commercial vehicle charging center in Portland. House Bill 2021, the 100% Clean Energy bill, sets the most aggressive timeline in the country for moving to 100% clean electricity sources, by 2040.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Source of the Spring

DEP to Launch Pilot Program to Expedite Permitting of Residential Solar Installations

The county’s Department of Permitting Services will launch a pilot program designed to expedite the process of getting permits for residential solar installation, officials announced. The program will pilot the Solar Automated Permit Processing (SolarAPP+), developed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, according to the announcement.
Loveland, OHWKRC

Loveland embarks on new solar energy project

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The City of Loveland is embarking on its first solar energy project. Plans call for solar panels to be installed on the new public works building. Officials hope to save money on electric bills. It's estimated 85 percent of the building's electrical power needs will be...
Energy IndustryGizmodo

A Solar Company Is Suing to Stop the U.S.’s First Big Offshore Wind Project

Here’s a sentence I bet you thought you wouldn’t read today: A solar energy company is suing the Department of Interior in an effort to stop the country’s first major offshore wind farm. Last week, Allco Energy filed a lawsuit in Boston federal court accusing the DOI of improperly greenlighting the Vineyard Wind project—and illustrating the strange twists and turns NIMBYism is starting to take as the energy transition ramps up.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

State AGs, environmentalists press FERC to alter pipe policy after Spire decision

Suggest deals with retail gas utilities should get closer look. A recent appeals court ruling means the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must update its certificate policy to ensure rigorous review of whether proposed interstate natural gas pipelines are needed, state attorney generals, environmental groups, consumer advocates and others told the commission July 23.

Comments / 0

Community Policy