Pupils to be told what topics will appear on next year’s GCSE exams, under proposals to address schooling disruption

Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs) are in and as teachers turn their attention to “normal’’ end of term activities, like sports days and reports, we can all share in the collective sigh of relief.However, will the results be an honest reflection of pupils’ achievements? And is it fair that children this year may have been more favourably scored than those in previous years – or future years for that matter?No doubt these questions will be raked over in the weeks ahead but the reality is, this year’s arrangements are the best way to ensure our 16 and 18-year-olds are not robbed...