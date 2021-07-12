Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pupils to be told what topics will appear on next year’s GCSE exams, under proposals to address schooling disruption

By Camilla Turner,
Telegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents will be told in advance what topics will be on exam papers next summer to make up for the “considerable disruption” to their schooling, under official plans. For almost all GCSE and A-level subjects – including mathematics, modern languages and sciences – pupils will be advised by their teachers which topics they will be examined on during the summer.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Williamson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Common Sense#Schooling#Mathematics#Telegraph#Covid#The Association Of School#Gcses#Spanish#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Department for Education
News Break
Education
Related
EducationPosted by
The Independent

A-level and GCSE grades should be determined by more than stressful end-of-course exams

Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs) are in and as teachers turn their attention to “normal’’ end of term activities, like sports days and reports, we can all share in the collective sigh of relief.However, will the results be an honest reflection of pupils’ achievements? And is it fair that children this year may have been more favourably scored than those in previous years – or future years for that matter?No doubt these questions will be raked over in the weeks ahead but the reality is, this year’s arrangements are the best way to ensure our 16 and 18-year-olds are not robbed...
EducationTelegraph

Number of pupils home schooled in Britain soars 75 per cent over past year

The number of children registering for home education has risen by 75 per cent in the past school year, amid concerns that parents could scupper catch-up efforts. More than 40,000 pupils were formally taken out of school in the UK between September 2020 and April 2021, compared with an average of 23,000 over the previous two years.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

One in five teachers in more affluent areas say parents have pressured them over exam grades, survey shows

Around one in five teachers at schools in wealthier parts of England say parents have pressured them over their child’s exam grades this year, a new survey has revealed. Nearly one in four (23%) of teachers at private schools and 17% at state schools in advantaged areas have been approached or pressured by parents over grades, according to a Sutton Trust report.
Public HealthTelegraph

Almost half of pupils were off school towards end of term in Covid hotspots

Almost half of pupils were off school towards the end of term in parts of the country worst hit by Covid isolations, official figures show. In Middlesbrough, 47.6 per cent of pupils were absent from the classroom on July 15, while 44 per cent were absent in Sunderland and 41.5 per cent in South Tyneside, according to data published by the Department for Education (DfE).
EducationTelegraph

Private school parents are twice as pushy, study finds

Private school parents are twice as likely to have pressurised teachers over grades, a study has found. Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of teachers at fee-paying schools said they have been approached or pressured by students’ families into giving out higher predictions, compared to just 11 per cent of teachers at state schools in deprived areas, according to a survey.
EducationTelegraph

Three-grade boost for one in 10 A-level students after algorithm axed

One in 10 A-level students was given a three-grade boost after teachers' predictions replaced a controversial algorithm last summer, an official report has found. The report, by exam watchdog the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual), found that private and grammar school pupils were the biggest winners from the switch to predicted grades.
EducationBBC

Richer parents pressure teachers on exam grades

Parents of pupils in private schools or living in affluent areas of England were the most likely to put pressure on teachers over exam grades, suggests research from the Sutton Trust. Almost a quarter of private school teachers had been contacted by parents over A-level and GCSE grades, twice as...
EducationShropshire Star

More than 6,000 pupils off school in the county

The last week of term has been thrown into major disruption with more than 6,000 pupils currently off school in the county. Collapsing bubbles have seen some schools closed along with entire year groups sent home. Shropshire Council said that around 4,000 were off school as of Friday, while Telford...
EducationBBC

Almost a quarter of England's pupils out of school

Almost a quarter (23.3%) of pupils in England were out of school last week, the latest official attendance figures show. This means there were 1.7 million pupils absent, up from 1.5 million the week before. The latest figures include over a million off for Covid-related reasons, but only 47,000 actually...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Government told it would be ‘reckless’ to scrap BTECs

Unions have urged Gavin Williamson not to scrap most BTECqualifications, saying such a move would be “reckless”. The education minister has been urged to keep these qualifications which “play a vital role in helping young people progress” in the next stage of their lives. Announcing a shake-up earlier this month,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy