“Butter” slides into a seventh week atop ‘Billboard’ Hot 100, while Lil Nas X leads Pop Airplay chart

It seemed as though Kanye West was all set to release his tenth studio album, titled DONDA, following his internet-breaking event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but those plans fell apart when it was revealed that the world would need to wait an additional two weeks to hear the full body of work. As we waited though, it's not like we were left with subpar music. Last week saw more than enough quality releases to keep us entertained until DONDA officially arrives on streaming platforms, and we're shining a light on all of our favorites with this week's playlist update.