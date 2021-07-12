Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 Aims To Be More Accessible With New Invincibility Mode

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, the gaming industry has been taking more meaningful steps towards accessibility. Xbox has been leading that charge, living up to its slogan of "gaming is for everyone," but that company is far from the only one trying to do better in terms of what it means to be a more accessible game. Psychonauts 2 is aiming to do just that by adding in a new Invincibility Mode, and while that decision seems to have some backlash from the community, this option is completely voluntary and does much in the way of making sure anyone that wants to play can.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychonauts 2#Big Hit#Gamer Card#Xbox Adaptive#Game Informer Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesDen of Geek

Psychonauts 2 Invincibility Option Brings Out Video Game Difficulty Gatekeepers

The reveal of Psychonauts 2‘s upcoming invincibility toggle has reignited an increasingly frustrating debate over video game difficulty. In case you missed it, the Xbox team recently sent out a tweet that simply read “Beating the game on the lowest difficulty is still beating the game.” While that tweet proved to be controversial enough with those who strongly disagree with that seemingly simple sentiment (more on that in a bit), things really got interesting when Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine decided to weigh in on the topic.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Battlefield 2042 Briefing Provides Details Into The Game Modes and More

Dice officially unveiled gameplay for Battlefield 2042 on 9th June and since then, fans have been salivating for more information on the game’s mechanics, new modes and combat, as the trailer showcased All-Out Warfare amongst other game modes. Today, Electronic Arts have released responses to the burning questions that fans had following the reveal trailer as Daniel Berlin, the game’s Senior Design Director, provided a closer look at cross-play functionality, traits, specialists, maps and more.
SoftwareNeowin

Windows Terminal Preview 1.10 adds Quake Mode to the system tray and more

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows Terminal Preview 1.10, which means that preview version 1.9 will soon head to users running the stable version. However, that version will not include the ability to set the tool as the default terminal, or the ability to edit actions from the Settings UI. Those features are still limited to the preview version. With that out of the way, Windows Terminal Preview 1.10 brings a few changes such as the addition of a command palette button to the dropdown menu, new actions, and more.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Increased Accessibility Options Open Doors For More Players

You finally work your way to the end of a level, having mastered the skills needed to conquer it. A lone boss blocks your path to the next area, the next level, the next save point. You ready yourself as it comes at you, ready to be done with an area that has proven more difficult than expected. Ten seconds later, you’re dead.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Psychonauts 2 gets new story trailer

Double Fine has dropped the official Psychonauts 2 story trailer — check it out for a glimpse of the mind-bending shenanigans we'll be up to when the game launches next month. "Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Psychonauts 2’s accessible difficulty options go back to Monkey Island 2

Psychonauts 2 contains a bevy of accessibility options, including difficulty modifiers that let you turn off fall damage, become invincible, or deal tons of damage to enemies. This recently reignited the internet’s usual tedious discourse on videogame difficulty, but as studio director Tim Schafer says, there’s no need for controversy – these sorts of options have been in Psychonauts’ DNA for three decades, even before Schafer founded developer Double Fine.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLC May Include New Weapons, New Game Plus Mode and More

Cyberpunk 2077, like The Witcher 3, will receive free DLC packs in the future, and it seems like free weapon packs, New Game Plus mode and more will be added to the game. Reddit user Saint-Pirate took a look at the game's files, discovering new information on the free DLC packs that will launch in the future. Among the additional content coming for free to the game are weapon packs, new customization options, new quests set in different areas, a New Game Plus mode, and more. Additionally, the mirror and monster DLC packs seem to hint at the addition of an option to overhaul V's appearance and new enemy types.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

New Warzone ‘God Mode’ Invincibility Glitch in Season 4 Reloaded

Warzone players have worked out how to activate a ‘God Mode’ invincibility glitch in Verdansk…. If you’ve played Warzone over the past few months, it’s likely that you’ve come across a cheater of some kind. However, this could be even worse than your average hacker. Players are used to others...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Double Fine’s Tim Schafer & Lauren Scott on Psychonauts 2 & more

Psychonauts 2 is right around the corner, and Stevivor was given a once in a lifetime opportunity to speak with industry legend Tim Schafer alongside Senior Systems Designer Lauren Scott about the project, 20 years of Double Fine, accessibility, Achievements and much, much more. You can listen to the full...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

New World And Psychonauts 2 Impressions, Plus Death's Door Review – GI Show

In this week's episode of The Game Informer Show, we discuss a handful of games we've been digging recently, including New World, Psychonauts 2, Death’s Door, Cris Tales, and Overboard!. Death’s Door is the big highlight. In his review, Marcus called it "an entertaining and engrossing action-adventure romp that you’d...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Diablo II Resurrected: More Accessibility Options Revealed

It seems that the remastered version of Diablo II keeps getting better and better. The developers will add more quality-of-life improvements, as well as more accessibility options to the game, which will hopefully provide a better and more meaningful experience for everyone. Drew McCrory, design and UX accessibility lead for...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Bad Company is back and plenty more besides in Battlefield 2042's bold new mode

Ever since Battlefield 2042's reveal last month - when we found out there'd be no campaign, and no traditional battle royale - we knew there was more coming. The All-Out Warfare that sees 128 players (on next-gen consoles and PC, that is - there's still a 64 player cap on older machines) duke it out on near future maps torn asunder by tornados is just part of a three-pronged attack from DICE and its support studios, and while the reveal of the squad-based Hazard Zone awaits we now know what exactly the 'love letter to Battlefield fans' being made by the artists formerly known as DICE LA.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

What is The Battlefield 2042 Portal Game Mode? Classic Maps & More

EA has finally revealed the mysterious new Portal mode in Battlefield 2042 – and it includes loads of classic Battlefield content. Battlefield 2042 is probably the most anticipated game in the world right now, and for good reason. It looks to be taking the Battlefield series to new heights and truly make the most of next-gen consoles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy