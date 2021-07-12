Byrna Technologies Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - (the "Company" or "Nanalysis"), (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 6,666,700 units (the "Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of $1.20 per Unit (the "Issue Price") and offer them to the public by way of a short form prospectus for total gross proceeds of approximately $8,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for an exercise price of C$1.70 for period 24 months following the Closing Date.