Andover, MA

Byrna Technologies Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock

By Byrna Technologies Inc.
homenewshere.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDOVER, Mass., July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today announced that it has launched an underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 common shares. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 337,500 additional shares of common stock in the public offering. Byrna intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

homenewshere.com

