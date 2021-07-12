Byrna Technologies Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,750,000 shares of common stock, consisting of 9,150,000 shares of Class A common stock and 600,000 shares of Class B common stock, each at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All shares are being offered by Nuvalent. The gross proceeds to Nuvalent from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $165.75 million. The Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "NUVL" on July 29, 2021. The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,462,500 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
