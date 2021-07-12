Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow Ending, Taskmaster, And Sisterly Dynamics Explained | GI Spoiled

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow is now available in theaters and not only does it explore Natasha Romanoff's origins and offer fans a fresh look at her past, but it also sets the stage for what the future of the MCU looks like. How does Taskmasker stack up against how we know that character in the comics, where does Yelena go from here, when are we getting a Brady Bunch-esque spinoff of Alexis and the rest of the family? These are the real questions and questions we dive into with Game Informer's latest episode of Spoiled!

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stewart
Person
Ben Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taskmaster#Marvel#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswcbe.org

Black Widow

It's fun to see two very sharp young women navigating successfully what was a man's world!. You both have killed so many people. Your ledgers must be dripping, just gushing red. I couldn't be more proud of you.’ Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour): [to Natasha and Yelena]. What helps me through...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW Writer Explains Why He Ultimately Decided To Make [SPOILER] Taskmaster

Black Widow made a few significant changes to Taskmaster, and the ultimate reveal of the villain's true identity was met with a mixed response for the Marvel Comics faithful. Towards the end of the movie, Dreykov (Ray Winstone) unmasks his mysterious enforcer, and much to the titular Avenger's (Scarlett Johansson) horror, it turns out to be his own daughter, Antonia, who Nat had written off as "collateral damage" many years before when she blew up the Red Room leader's apartment.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Lesser-Known Marvel Characters / Obscure Marvel Characters

Marvel Comics as we know it today started in 1961. The first comics printed under this banner were the Journey into Mystery sci-fi anthology comics and the humor magazine Patsy Walker. From there, Marvel slowly grew into the behemoth we know today, publishing thousands of comics along the way. While...
Moviesepicstream.com

Taskmaster Actor Teases Character's MCU Future After Black Widow

There is little doubt that everyone was shocked when Taskmaster's identity was finally revealed in Black Widow. In addition to that, it looked like the mysterious character could show up again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So are we going to see more of Antonia Dreykov in the future? Black...
MoviesDen of Geek

Black Widow: Bringing Dreykov, Taskmaster, Yelena, and More to Life

This article contains Black Widow spoilers. Eric Pearson knows a thing or two about the Marvel Universe. A self-professed comic book nerd, the screenwriter penned the Son of Odin’s third feature film, Thor: Ragnarok. His most recent gig? Another high profile MCU project, Black Widow. The spy-action thriller takes a...
MoviesSonoma Index Tribune

‘Black Widow’ backstory gives Scarlett a sister

Marvel Studios loves a nod to Middle America—witness their latest film product, “Black Widow,” which begins in bucolic Ohio. Two blonde girls play in the woods, overseen by a mother and father played by Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. The adults’ faces look bizarre (in the manner of Robert DeNiro...
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Widow Star Teases Taskmaster's Possible Return to the MCU

While Black Widow has been a massive success for Marvel, and is currently sitting with a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, there was one big issue that some had with the movie; the reveal of Taskmaster's identity. While many had expected Tony Masters from the comic books, Marvel provided one of their usual twists in making the character the gifted daughter of villain Dreykov.
MoviesJournal & Topics

‘Black Widow’ Does Character Justice

“Black Widow” (133 min., Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense sci-fi action and violence, thematic elements, and some language). 8 out of 10. The Black Widow superhero character was introduced in “Iron Man 2” in 2010 as Tony Stark’s new sexy secretary. Pepper Potts wasn’t too happy about that, but it opened the door for Scarlett Johansson to inhabit this iconic character and become a member of The Avengers. At this time, that group was only a glimmer. The first Avengers movie didn’t come out until 2012. And now over 10 years later, Black Widow has her own movie — her own backstory much like Captain America and Thor — regarded as one of the more popular superheroes that make up The Avengers.
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Marvel Returns to Theaters with Black Widow

After over a year, Marvel’s Black Widow finally hit theaters and Disney + this week. Fans have been waiting for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romnoff to get her own solo film since she debuted as the character way back in 2010’s Iron Man 2. The film begins in Ohio in 1995....
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Black Widow star addresses Taskmaster's potential MCU future

Black Widow spoilers follow. While Black Widow closed the book on Natasha Romanoff's MCU journey, it introduced several characters we could be following in the coming years. We know that Florence Pugh will be back as Natasha's 'sister' Yelena in Hawkeye after that credits scene, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige has hinted that both Rachel Weisz and David Harbour will be back as Melina and Alexei, respectively.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

SPOILERS: Black Widow’s Taskmaster actor discusses super secret villain role

Having been delayed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow finally released this month, and while fans will certainly be glad to see the MCU back on the big screen any Tony Masters fans out there would surely have been left sorely disappointed by the film’s big Taskmaster reveal.
Moviesthecollegiatelive.com

Like A Black Widow Baby: A Review Of “Black Widow”

Greetings Nightlighters, it is I, “the wannabe avenger” Jamie Miller here with yet another issue of Nightlight. Now, as you know by now, I am a huge fan of superheroes. Comics, movies, TV shows, I just can’t get enough. One film series I always enjoyed is “The Avengers.” So imagine my joy when I learned one of their most underrated members, Natasha Romanoff, aka The Black Widow, was getting her own movie. I was overjoyed. She got her own movie, and it only took them 11 years! That being said, was it worth the wait? Well read on to find out.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Taskmaster Actor Olga Kurylenko Is Open to an MCU Return

Black Widow was finally released this month and followed Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) immediately after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were treated to more Nat backstory than ever before and finally got an answer to the "Dreykov's daughter" mystery which Loki (Tom Hiddleston) teased way back in The Avengers. Warning: Black Widow Spoiler Ahead! It's revealed towards the end of the film that Taskmaster is Dreykov's daughter and not Tony Masters from the comics. The role was played by Olga Kurylenko who is best known for portraying Camille in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace. Kurylenko recently spoke to Games Radar and discussed her future within the MCU.

Comments / 0

Community Policy