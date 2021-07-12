Cancel
Presidential Election

Jill Biden’s Sesame Street Appearance Highlights One More Tradition Melania Trump Didn’t Complete

The news that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is teaming up with Sesame Street and Muppet Rosita to discuss race and kindness with military families, per USA Today, is exciting, but it just draws attention to the fact that Melania Trump did not partner up with the show during her time in the White House. It’s another example of the Trump administration being too hot to handle for even the furry, lovable creatures on one of the most recognizable children’s shows.

