It’s true that you’ll be waiting until August 15 to see Chesapeake Shores season 5, and it still goes without saying that this is a long wait! It’s also tough knowing what is coming. Jesse Metcalfe is leaving the show at some point this season, and we collectively have to prepare ourselves for that departure. Meanwhile, Abby on the show finds herself facing an uncertain future — what are things with her and Trace going to look like? We can’t imagine the two having some sort of long-distance relationship where we never see him on-screen. We’re moving in a new direction, even if it’s not entirely clear what that direction is.