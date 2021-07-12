Here’s how to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy in Canada
After multiple attempts over the past 25 years, Warner Bros. is finally releasing a new Space Jam movie, titled A New Legacy, on July 16th. In the majority of Canada, you’ll have two main options to watch the film — in theatres and on premium video on demand (PVOD). With Ontario’s indoor theatres finally reopening on July 16th as well, this means that all provinces besides Manitoba can check out A New Legacy in cinemas.mobilesyrup.com
