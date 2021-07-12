Here come the brides: Post-covid couples scramble to marry
Gabrielle Mattina put together her 300-person wedding in less than a month – but she wouldn't recommend it. Originally scheduled for July 2020 but canceled due to Covid, the event had been in limbo for more than a year. Like many other pandemic brides in her situation, she obsessively checked the governor's Twitter account, watching for signs that she could reschedule her wedding and go ahead as originally planned.buffalonews.com
