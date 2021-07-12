Cancel
Celebrities

Kyle Massey wanted by cops for missing court date after Cory in the House star ‘sends X-rated photos to teen’

By Natasha Rigler
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago
DISNEY star Kyle Massey is wanted by police after being accused of 'sending pornographic material to a child', according to reports.

Massey, who is best known for starring in shows including Cory In The House and That's So Raven, is said to have missed a court hearing today.

Kyle Massey is wanted by cops

TMZ states that Massey, 29, skipped his arraignment in his immoral communication with a minor case.

A Washington State judge has reportedly signed a warrant after he failed to show up for the pre-arranged hearing.

Massey was charged with felony for "sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl" last month.

More follows...

