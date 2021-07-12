Kyle Massey wanted by cops for missing court date after Cory in the House star ‘sends X-rated photos to teen’

DISNEY star Kyle Massey is wanted by police after being accused of 'sending pornographic material to a child', according to reports.

Massey, who is best known for starring in shows including Cory In The House and That's So Raven, is said to have missed a court hearing today.

Kyle Massey is wanted by cops

TMZ states that Massey, 29, skipped his arraignment in his immoral communication with a minor case.

A Washington State judge has reportedly signed a warrant after he failed to show up for the pre-arranged hearing.

Massey was charged with felony for "sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl" last month.

More follows...