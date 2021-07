Getting ready to head back to school? For some of you it might be the first time you've actually left the house to go to school in a while. It's unfamiliar ground, and you might want to take comfort in your own music with some noise-cancelling headphones to drown out the crowds and the teachers and all the noise of a busy campus. Well, Microsoft is taking $50 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth headphones just in time for your back-to-school adventures. You can get a pair for just $249 compared to their regular price of $299. That matches the lowest price of 2021.