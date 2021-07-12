Jasper County Coming Events

• ART IN THE ALLEY: The Art in the Alley Festival will return on Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Rensselaer. The festival will celebrate the arts and downtown Rensselaer businesses at Filson Park, which is located next to the RENARTWLK murals. Local artists and vendors will be on hand and a Make-N-Take Art Tent will be set up on park grounds. There will also be live performances by local musicians and hourly drawing of prizes. Admission and parking are free.