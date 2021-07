ALERT DAY - Moderate threat of severe weather late Wednesday - early Wednesday night. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. There will be two weather threats on Wednesday. The first will be the potential for dangerous heat. Heat index values could top 100 degrees Wednesday, especially for places west of Madison towards the Mississippi River. The focus will shift away from the heat and to the potential for severe weather Wednesday evening. The threat of severe weather continues to increase for southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Wednesday night’s threat of severe weather could be the greatest threat of severe weather for southern Wisconsin so far this year.