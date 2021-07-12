Cancel
Kalleo Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Stamford Advocate
 16 days ago

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. Kalleo Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Kalleo Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
ElectronicsStamford Advocate

Industry Leading Piezo Objective Scanners for fast AutoFocus and Metrology Applications with Nanometer Precision

AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. PI’s line of lens positioners, designed to scan and position objectives with sub-nm resolution at high bandwidth, is expanding with a new generation of piezo Z-focus stages – the P-725 PIFOC piezo flexure stage product family. Available in 3 travel ranges of 100µm, 400µm, and an industry leading 800µm, high performance fast focusing with nanometer precision is achieved for applications such as super resolution microscopy, genome sequencing, wafer metrology, digital pathology, and laser material processing. In addition to providing higher performance, the next generation P-725 stages are also easier to install, more compact, and allow for multiple unities in one microscope turret.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Amadeus and Duetto Expand Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Market Insight

The value and impact of revenue management systems have played an increasingly important role in helping hotels build a recovery plan in the face of changing market conditions caused by the pandemic. Hoteliers realize that access to forward-looking data has been essential to optimize pricing strategies. Amadeus' Demand360® solution, which provides 12-months of on-the-books, forward-looking data and 24 months of historical hotel occupancy data for more than 30,000 hotels globally, is the ideal partner to Duetto, enabling hoteliers to make smarter decisions and develop more effective revenue strategies.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

StorCentric Achieves Record Growth as Ransomware Protection Takes the Lead as Top Business Priority

Cybercriminals Capitalize on Opportunity to Make Millions from Cybercrime Amid COVID Backdrop. StorCentric, provider of the world’s most comprehensive real world-proven portfolio of secure data management solutions, today announced it has achieved record growth across virtually every industry vertical, geography and size of customer (i.e., SMB to enterprise) as ransomware protection has taken the lead as a key business priority, around the world. StorCentric today reported a 130% bookings growth in ransomware solutions for the same period year-over-year and 50 new specialized channel partners added, since Q2 of 2020, in addition to a 240% pipeline growth quarter-over-quarter for Q3 2021 for the Nexsan Unbreakable Backup solution.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Point Health Hires DJ Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Point Health, a digital health startup in Austin, TX, has announced the addition of DJ Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer to its executive team. His responsibilities include leading the growing engineering team and guiding the company’s technology and product development endeavors. DJ brings with...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Multilingual Desktop Publishing Provider Services Market 2021 Industry Scenario – RWS, OneHourTranslation, Ad Verbum, ABBYY

Global Multilingual Desktop Publishing Provider Services Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 just released a report on the MarketQuest.biz. It presents a comprehensive and detailed report on the current situation, focusing on the fundamental factors, market strategies, and key players’ successful development. Research helps decision-makers and business professionals make effective strategic choices. It provides an objective and in-depth assessment of the existing patterns, drivers, obstacles, limitations, developments, opportunities / high growth areas that will help stakeholders make strategic decisions based on current and future market trends.
BusinessStamford Advocate

OpenVault CEO And Founder Mark Trudeau Selected To CableFax 100

Cited for influence and leadership that benefits the cable industry. Mark Trudeau, CEO and Founder of OpenVault, has been named as a member of the “CableFax 100” list of the most influential executives whose leadership “advances and elevates the cable broadband industry.”. Trudeau, who has grown OpenVault into a market-leading...
IndustryStamford Advocate

Applied Manufacturing Technologies Successfully Installs State-of-the-Art Automated Production and Material Handling Solutions at Meat Processor Wolverine Packing Co.

ORION, Mich. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America’s largest independent automation engineering company supporting manufacturers, robot companies, systems integrators, line builders, and users of robotic automation worldwide, today announced the successful completion of two major projects at Detroit-based Wolverine Packing Co. Wolverine, a third-generation family-owned meatpacking...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Cape Privacy Appoints Six New Strategic Advisors

Leading encrypted learning platform enables better data science through secure machine learning. Cape Privacy, the leading encrypted learning platform, today announced the appointment of six strategic advisors to help support Cape’s mission to enable better data science through the use of encrypted learning. The advisor group includes C-level executives from companies such as Priceline, Cerberus Capital, UBS and Bloomberg as well as an esteemed professor of cryptography and its real world applications.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

ClearstoneIP joins Reynen Court Solutions Store to help patent groups digitize FTO analysis

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. ClearstoneIP, the only provider of digital workflow software that is purpose-built for the freedom-to-operate process, announced today its partnership with Reynen Court Inc., the fast-growing software company supported by a consortium of twenty of the largest global law firms. The Clearstone FTO platform will be featured and made available to discover, evaluate and procure for deployment to law firms and corporate legal departments through the Reynen Court Solutions Store.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Announcing Facebook Director of Engineering, Jin Zhang, to Keynote at Extraordinary Women in Tech Conference

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. The first-of-its-kind Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference 2021 (EWiT) is announcing that Jin Zhang, director of engineering for Facebook, will be a keynote speaker. EWiT provides a platform for women in the IT sector to network with peers and mentors, pitch new business ideas, and gain exclusive insights on the latest tech trends. To further its mission of amplifying women’s voices in IT, the conference will also include participation from today’s top female executives from Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, and more.
IndustryStamford Advocate

Alpine Supply Chain Solutions' New Facility Layout Empowers Bongards to Continue Meeting their Customers' Cheese Needs

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Bongards is a farmer-owned co-op that’s been around since 1908. They have unsurpassed cheese-making expertise, and today, some of the biggest names in retail, foodservice, and manufacturing turn to Bongards for wholesome, premium cheeses crafted to their unique specifications. Bongards has a long tradition of doing things right when it comes to servicing their customers and running their business, so when they noticed their growth was impacting their service levels, they knew they had to act.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Institutional Bias Blocks Underrepresented Businesses from Venture Capital, Private Equity Bonanza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Corporate America—especially legacy venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) firms—is losing millions of dollars in potential investment by not looking at small- and medium-sized business. The main reason for this slight – these SMBs do not aspire to be billion-dollar companies. Paul Ford, founder and president of DS9 Capital, a founder-friendly portfolio management holding company, explains how these large-scale investment firms are losing a golden investment opportunity that will not only generate income but, just as importantly, create goodwill. Corporate America has also shown a tendency to bypass smaller cap companies not based in large metropolitan areas.
Cell PhonesStamford Advocate

Dogtown Media CEO Invited by United Nations World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to Speak on the Future of Mobile App Development

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Building and launching applications in today’s dynamic business environment not only requires organizations to meet best development practices but also consider a host of other challenges and considerations. Entrepreneurs asked Marc Fischer, CEO and co-founder of Dogtown Media, as a leader in mobile app development, how to deal with data privacy, cybercrime concerns and protecting intellectual property. With intellectual property (IP) being stolen and repurposed into competitive applications, are you sure you are proteced from your competitors? These and other considerations point to the fact that today’s mobile application development brings with it many considerations compared to application development a decade ago.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Darkblade Systems Achieves Candidate Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization™ (C3PAO) Accreditation

WINCHESTER, Va. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Darkblade Systems, an Intrepid Solutions and Services Company, announced today that it is one of the first organizations designated as a Candidate Certified Third-Party Accreditation Organization™ (C3PAO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification™ Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB). C3PAOs are the only businesses authorized to conduct CMMC assessments, and this new accreditation expands the firm’s current assessment readiness and technology migration services.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Leading Research and Consulting Firm Releases 2021 North American PaymentsInsights - Canadian Fraud Trends and Changing Consumer Preferences

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Mercator Advisory Group has released a new primary research report titled 2021 North American Payments Insights: Canada – Fraud and Changing Consumer Preferences, summarizing the research findings from the fraud and payments behavior sections of the North American PaymentsInsights survey of 1,001 Canadian-based adults. The report highlights consumer payment behavior in response to experiencing payment related fraud in the pandemic induced shift to online shopping. Additionally, the report draws attention to the shifts in consumer payment habits and changing consumer preferences influenced by the pandemic. Finally, it touches upon consumers’ experience with credit card payment holidays and the implications this may have for credit card issuers. Various aspects of how Canadian consumers interact with the payments’ ecosystem are brought together to highlight key trends in consumer behavior, preferences, and motivations influenced by consumer perceptions and experiences with payment related fraud during a rapidly changing payment environment. Readers will be presented with a detailed analysis of the impact of demographic characteristics on consumer behaviors and inclinations, general consumer trends, as well as actionable insights for industry players to consider.
Industryaustinnews.net

Centaris Again Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501

Tech industry's most prestigious list of Global Managed Service Providers. STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Centaris, formed earlier this year through a merger between the Center for Computer Resources and Business Communication Systems, has been named one of the world's premier managed service providers in the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. This is the 8th time the firm has been honored and the 6th year in a row.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Manufacturing ERP Market is Booming Worldwide with IQMS, QAD, OptiProERP Software

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Manufacturing ERP Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Manufacturing ERP Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

