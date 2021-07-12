Cancel
'Kandisha' Trailer Reveals a Demonic Figure With a Taste for Blood

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 16 days ago

Shudder has released the trailer for its newest original venture, Kandisha, streaming exclusively on the horror platform on July 22. From Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, best known for their films Inside and Livid, the film was a selection at both the Sitges and Chattanooga Film Festivals, following the story of three young girls who are plagued by the appearance of a vengeful female demon.

