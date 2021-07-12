Cancel
NHL

Sports Digest: Ex-NBC analyst McGuire joins Ottawa’s front office

By News service reports
Sun-Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime television analyst Pierre McGuire is returning to an NHL front office as senior vice president of player development for the Ottawa Senators. The club announced McGuire’s appointment Monday, saying he will work with General Manager Pierre Dorion and owner Eugene Melnyk. McGuire was one of the faces of NBC...

SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why 'Selfish' Simone Biles is the Biggest Quitter in Sports

Ben Maller: “We know a quitter when we see one, and right now the biggest quitter in sports is Simone Biles. She raised the white flag. I’m going to explain this to you like you’re five years old – the going got tough here and she tossed in the sponge. You can spin, spin, spin all you want but there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They have a saying in the military when you do something like this and it’s called going ‘AWOL’. Simone Biles went AWOL. ‘AWOL’ stands for 'absence without leave’ and basically means you are not where you’re supposed to be at a particular time. Like continuing to finish the event that you started, this was a dereliction of duties. DESERTION is what it is, and when the music stops that is the naked truth. You can say ‘nO yOuR’e mEaN!’ but those are the facts. The thing that upsets me is the selfish nature of this and people are overlooking that. Taking the spot of someone who would have not given up and would have not quit. There’s some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away and who would have loved the opportunity to be in Toyko and to compete. It could have been a life-changing opportunity but instead, they’re sitting home somewhere watching Simone Biles.” (Full Video Above)
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Former US Gymnast Has Telling Admission On Simone Biles

Simone Biles had to unfortunately withdraw from several events at the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns. “I didn’t want to go into any of the other events second-guessing myself,” Biles said, via the Associated Press. “So, I thought it would be better if I took a step back and let these girls go out there and do their job.”
CelebritiesGwinnett Daily Post

Michael Phelps joins NBC for Olympics

Despite retiring after the 2016 Olympics, the most decorated Olympian in history will still be on television when the 2020 Games, delayed by the pandemic for a year, start later this week. Michael Phelps is joining NBC the Olympics. He will serve as a correspondent in Tokyo and broadcast select...
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Six days into the Tokyo Games, athletes are returning home

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - It has only been six days since the opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games but already athletes are starting their return trips as strict COVID-19 measures in Japan forbid any extended stays to soak up more of the Games atmosphere. Teams normally stay on for...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy’s Unique Outfit Choice

The men’s golf tournament at the Olympic Games got underway early on Thursday morning, as many of the world’s best players teed off at Kasumigaseki Country Club just outside of Tokyo. Among the field vying for the coveted gold medal was four-time major champion Rory McIlroy. However, McIlroy made a...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Potential Steals of the 2021 NHL Draft

With the 2021 NHL Draft in the rearview mirror, teams are hoping that the assets they collected over the two-day event will materialize into solid NHL options for them in the future; some teams opted to fill holes in their lineup from within their development programs, and others went for the best players available. This led to some interesting pick-ups in the first round, such as Nolan Allan (32nd – CHI), Tyler Boucher (10th – OTT) and Chase Stillman (29th – NJD).
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

Broadcasting the Olympics from NBC Sports' Connecticut offices will be different in a COVID world

STAMFORD — They’re not reinventing the wheel covering these Olympics at NBC Sports, but it’ll spin a little differently this year. A lot — most, really — of the logistics of what they’re doing, they’ve done before. They’re just doing it in a lot more places than usual, because the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed these Tokyo games a year in the first place, makes them spread out a bit.
Sportschatsports.com

OLYMPIC TALK | NBC SPORTS

TOKYO (AP) — An alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in a training camp in Japan, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday. The USOPC did not say if Olympic champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win...
Baseballgiants365.com

Giants minor leaguer who attempted suicide last year joining front office

In a lengthy farewell note on Twitter, Robinson said he would play his final games for Triple-A Sacramento this weekend. "Over the last year I've promoted self-love and self-care and the Giants are offering me the opportunity to transition to a role as a mental-health advocate," Robinson wrote. "I couldn't be more excited to remain in the game that saved my life.

