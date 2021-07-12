Cancel
Rachel Bilson's First Post-Pandemic Trip Was To The Jersey Shore

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
Forbes
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Bilson certainly has a lot on her plate these days between being a mom, acting, and starting up a new podcast with "The O.C" co-star Melinda Clarke. But, when the pandemic hit, she had to stay put like the rest of us. So, (like many of us), the 39-year-old actress got into baking in between Zoom schooling with her daughter Briar Rose. I was able to chat with Bilson as part of her partnership with Planet Oat to find the perfect creamy product, where she opened up about her quarantine survival and how she's eager to travel again.

