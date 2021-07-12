Vivial Featured on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2021

Botter, which Sells One out of Every 20 Bottles of Exported Italian Wine, Names Colangelo & Partners as Its U.S. Agency. Botter S.p.A., Italy’s largest private wine producer in terms of revenue, has launched its first-ever integrated communications program in the US with Colangelo & Partners as its communications agency partner. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications strategy targeted to key media, trade members, consumer stakeholders and industry influencers. Colangelo & Partners will focus on engaging new and current consumers through strategic media relations, events, partnerships, and social media. The campaign will increase Botter’s portfolio visibility in the market and support sell-through opportunities, with particular focus on the brands Gran Passione and Brilla! Prosecco.
