Retired Judge Robert B. Spence Joins Goostree Law Group

Mark J. Young, judge of the District Court, 9th Judicial District, which serves Grand Island and Kearney, is retiring Sept. 1. In his letter to the governor and the chief justice, Young wrote, “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the Ninth Judicial District as a judge and I wish to thank the public for all their support during my years of public service. Throughout my career, I have been blessed with the hard work of dedicated staff, court clerks and attorneys and I thank them as well.”