Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Retired Judge Robert B. Spence Joins Goostree Law Group

Stamford Advocate
 16 days ago

ST CHARLES, Ill. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Attorney Tricia Goostree is proud to announce that Judge Robert B. Spence will be joining Goostree Law Group as Of Counsel. Judge Spence is highly dedicated to helping families find solutions in difficult circumstances. His vast experience hearing family law cases provides him with a strong understanding of the ins and outs of the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act and other laws that affect divorce, child custody, and family-related issues. His years of experience as a former prosecutor can ensure that clients will be able to approach criminal defense cases successfully.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paternity#Attorneys#Goostree Law Group#Prweb#The Circuit Court#The Family Division#Orders Of Protection#The Appellate Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Weber County, UTStandard-Examiner

Local justice: Judge retires after 39 years of laying down the law in Weber County

Patrick Lambert says most people who come to court fall into one of three categories: “They’re mad as hell, they’re embarrassed to death or they’re scared to death.”. Lambert has seen plenty of folks in all three categories. He’s been a justice court judge for 39 years, arbiter of thousands of misdemeanor and infraction cases in several courtrooms around Weber County.
Benewah County, IDSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Judge Payne to retire next month

Benewah County Magistrate Judge, Doug Payne, is set for his final court date in August. Judge Payne has served in the courts since his first internship in the early 1990s. He said in 1989 he decided to quit his job building homes and take on a profession in law. He made the decision to attend the University of Idaho and has not looked back since.
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

District Court Judge Mark Young to retire Sept. 1

Mark J. Young, judge of the District Court, 9th Judicial District, which serves Grand Island and Kearney, is retiring Sept. 1. In his letter to the governor and the chief justice, Young wrote, “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the Ninth Judicial District as a judge and I wish to thank the public for all their support during my years of public service. Throughout my career, I have been blessed with the hard work of dedicated staff, court clerks and attorneys and I thank them as well.”
Denver, COcoloradopolitics.com

Retired Denver judge inducted into legal hall of fame

Gary M. Jackson, a Denver County Court judge who stepped down at the end of last year, will be inducted into the National Bar Association's Fred David Gray Hall of Fame for his professional achievements and work on behalf of diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal profession. "I am...
Grand Island, NEKSNB Local4

Grand Island judge to retire in September

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - District Court Judge Mark Young announced he plans to retire September 1, 2021. In his letter to the Governor and the Chief Justice, Young wrote, “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the Ninth Judicial District as a judge and I wish to thank the public for all their support during my years of public service. Throughout my career, I have been blessed with the hard work of dedicated staff, court clerks and attorneys and I thank them as well.”
Chicago, ILStamford Advocate

Chicago Law Firm, Anderson and Associates, P.C. Names Attorney Kyle Sellett Partner

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Originally joining the team as an associate attorney in 2018, Mr. Sellett has extensive experience handling trials, hearings, and other contested matters. After earning his bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2011, Mr. Sellett received his Juris Doctor...
Congress & Courtsnbc24.com

Court denies Steven Avery's appeal

(WLUK)- The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has denied Steven Avery’s latest appeal in connection with the murder of Teresa Halbach – but it left the door open to hear additional issues in the future. “We hold that Avery’s 974.06 motions are insufficient on their face to entitle him to a...
Columbus, GAWrcbtv.com

Judge's retirement creates new appointment chance for Kemp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will have an opportunity to appoint a new superior court judge for a six-county circuit based in Columbus. Superior Court Judge William Rumer, who is based in Muscogee County, told Kemp in a letter this month that he will retire at the end of August, news outlets reported.
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Judge Fahlgren Sets Contempt Hearing for Ragucci

As a result of a hearing held on Friday, July 23, 2021, Circuit Court Judge Steven M. Fahlgren ordered Nassau Terminals, LLC and Christopher Ragucci, its CEO, to produce documents requested by Fernandina Beach resident “Chip” Ross pursuant to the Florida Public Records Act within 48 hours. Nassau Terminals and...
Forsyth, GAforsythco.com

Chief Magistrate Judge Bramblett Recognized for Retirement

During their July 22 meeting, the Board of Commissioners recognized Chief Magistrate Judge Walker Bramblett for his retirement from the magistrate court after 17 years on the bench. Chief Magistrate Judge Bramblett was elected chief magistrate judge of Forsyth County Magistrate Court in 2008, and he became the first elected...
Fountain, COepcan.com

City judge retiring after nearly 50 years

When Fountain's municipal judge first got to work in 1972, community service wasn't yet a thing and the person for whom Aga Park was named was the mayor. Now, after 49 years on the job, Municipal Judge John "Randy" Torbet is retiring. "It's been just an incredible amount of change,"...
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Megan Johnson joins Trent Law Firm

CEDAR FALLS -- Megan Johnson has been employed as a Director of First Impressions at Trent Law Firm, PLLC. She works to ensure that every client and guest receives prompt, courteous service every day through her role at the reception desk, and also works to create a warm welcoming atmosphere for clients, guests, and staff alike. Her administrative "behind the scenes" roles allow her to assist both legal assistants and attorneys to keep the office running smoothly.
Sarasota County, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Roofing firms join challenge to insurance law

TALLAHASSEE — Two more contractors have jumped into a case challenging the constitutionality of a new Florida property-insurance law that seeks to restrict advertising that could lead to residents filing roof-damage claims. Sonshine Roofing, Inc., which is based in Sarasota County, and Florida Forever Roofing & Restoration, LLC, which is...
Pottsville, PAPottsville Republican Herald

President Judge Baldwin to retire at end of year

POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County President Judge William E. Baldwin, the county court’s top jurist for more than 20 years, said Monday that he will retire from the bench at the end of the year. “It’s the right time,” Baldwin, 73, of Forest Hills, Pottsville, said on leaving the judgeship to...
San Augustine County, TXdailynewsandmore.com

Dawn Glover, assistant to Senator Robert Nichols retiring

Locally, Dawn Glover has been our go-to person as issues arise for as long as I’ve covered East Texas government and politics. Always available and, always doing her best to bring the needs of residents to the attention of our state Senator. She will certainly be missed. Glover is a San Augustine County native.
Congress & CourtsTech Dirt

Supreme Court Asked To Firmly Establish A First Amendment Right To Record Police Officers

From the an-inevitable-conclusion,-but-how-much-longer-do-we-need-to-wait? dept. Earlier this year, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals awarded qualified immunity to officers who grabbed a tablet from Levi Frasier and tried to delete his recording of them. Frasier happened across these officers applying force during an arrest and decided to record it. The officer didn't like this so they took away his device and tried to find the video to delete it. Apparently unable to locate it, the officer yelled back to his partner that he couldn't find the recording, to which his partner replied, "As long as there's no video, it's ok."
Businessfloridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Evan Steinberg joins Pittman Law Group

Steinberg is a former FSU student body president with loads of legislative experience. Pittman Law Group’s government affairs team has expanded with the addition of Evan Steinberg, the firm announced. “We could not be more excited about Evan joining our Government Affairs practice and providing high quality service to our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy