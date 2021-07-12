Bedford-Church African Burial Ground Coalition Aims to Stop Development, Educate Community on Flatbush History

A vacant lot in Flatbush once used as a burial ground for African slaves has become a hot spot for community engagement and historical education over the past few months. The lot, at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Church Avenue, has been vacant since 2015. It is adjacent to the Erasmus Hall Educational Campus and was the site of the Flatbush District No. 1 School, P.S. 90 and the Beth Rivkah Institute.