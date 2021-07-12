Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Bedford-Church African Burial Ground Coalition Aims to Stop Development, Educate Community on Flatbush History

By Christopher Edwards
bkreader.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vacant lot in Flatbush once used as a burial ground for African slaves has become a hot spot for community engagement and historical education over the past few months. The lot, at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Church Avenue, has been vacant since 2015. It is adjacent to the Erasmus Hall Educational Campus and was the site of the Flatbush District No. 1 School, P.S. 90 and the Beth Rivkah Institute.

bkreader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Obituary#Community Engagement#Burial Ground#Bedford Church#Educate Community#African#The Beth Rivkah Institute#The Gotham Gazette#Flatbush Reformed Church#Lenape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Housing
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy