Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

POLL: Your Expectations for the 2021 Green Bay Packers

cheeseheadtv.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021 training camp just a couple weeks away, it's time to submit your responses to my annual poll for fan expectations for the team. This is the fourth year I've done this poll, and each year we've had a progressively larger number of responses. I'm hoping this will be our biggest year yet!

cheeseheadtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What Tom Brady Told Aaron Rodgers After “The Match”

Yesterday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers stepped on the course with teammate Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. In the weeks leading up to the showdown, there was plenty of trash talk between the teams. Most of the trash talk from Brady and Mickelson towards Rodgers centered around his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

Along with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski teased Aaron Rodgers during “The Match” on Tuesday. The star tight end kept the ribbing going today. During the golf match-which Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won, defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson–Gronkowski made an appearance on the broadcast. During that guest spot, he joked that Rodgers “looks more lazy now than I did in retirement.”
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why It's Now a Fact that Aaron Rodgers Will Return to Packers this Season

Colin Cowherd: “Wasn’t ‘The Match’ kind of fun, chill, and jokey? If Aaron Rodgers was going through a real divorce you think all the guys would joke about it? Wouldn’t you offer more sympathy than pokes in the ribs? First of all, we didn’t get any grand announcement, Aaron isn’t going to make any grand announcement at a celebrity golf event that steals the thunder from the event. Aaron wears his feelings on his sleeve and he was chill, laughing, relaxed, and was probably reveling in some of this… If this was serious and he was breaking up don’t you think he would call Brady, Mickelson, or DeChambeau and say ‘guys, this is sensitive, can we kind of just be cool about it?’ That’s what you would do with your guys if you were going golfing and having a divorce. ‘Guys, this brutal, this is exhausting, I can’t take four hours of crap.’ Your guys would offer sympathy Nobody was offering sympathy they were just poking, poking, and poking because Aaron was cool with it. I don’t think Aaron is happy with the situation but here was a big moment where he could have unveiled the truth… This looked too casual, too jokey, and too fun. I think Aaron has come to terms with it, he probably has a year left, I wanted to sign off for the off-season, get this out of my head, take care of me mentally, play a lot of golf, go to Hawaii, and let my hair grow. He looks happy to me, I think he’s come to some resolution with himself, and it’s going to be one more year and then let Jordan Love take over in Green Bay. That’s what it looks like to me.” (Full Video Above)
NFLPosted by
HOT 107.9

Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence When Asked If He’ll Return to Green Bay

With Green Bay Packers training camp three weeks away, MVP Aaron Rodgers broke his silence when asked if he'll return to the team. The Match, a made-for-TV golf event airing on Turner Sports this week features Aaron Rodgers partnered with Bryson DeChambeau, and Tom Brady partners with Phil Mickelson. While...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Peyton Manning predicts how Aaron Rodgers drama will come to an end

The future is unclear for where Aaron Rodgers will play, but Peyton Manning knows one thing: it’s probably not going to be in Denver. Day ??? of the Rodgers/Packers beef and we are an inch closer to an outcome than where we were when this all popped off. Which is a bit alarming since he’s pretty much been living his best life and probably has Green Bay on DND.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Over the past few days, there have been countless Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around NFL circles. The latest rumor states that he could potentially retire, albeit this speculation emerged simply because oddsmakers are changing their stance on the Green Bay Packers. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had some interesting information to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Packers star David Bakhtiari’s hilarious reaction to Aaron Rodgers news

Green Bay Packers fans everywhere were jumping for joy when they heard about the news pertaining to Aaron Rodger’s plans to return to the team this coming season. Well, not everybody was delighted with this development. Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t exactly take the news well and he made his feelings known about it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Very Telling Admission On Matt LaFleur

A strong point of contention between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers organization has been a lack of communication. Rodgers has long expressed his desire to be more involved in the team’s decision making process. And on Wednesday, the reigning league MVP made that fact even more abundantly clear.
NFLPopculture

Packers' Davante Adams Makes Surprising Move Amid Aaron Rodgers Drama

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only member of the Green Bay Packers having issues with the team. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has broken off long-term contract extension talks. Adams and the Packers have no plans to resume talks as training camp starts next week. Rapoport said the two sides have been talking for months, "but they are now in a bad place."

Comments / 0

Community Policy