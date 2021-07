Blomkamp’s dystopian satire left so many questions unanswered that it simply demands a follow-up – and recent US politics could be the perfect inspiration. The greatest science fiction movies always leave us wanting to know more. Think Alien, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Terminator, Blade Runner, Ex Machina or The Matrix. All are spiked with so much enigma – visions of the future that are only half-explained – that we finish the movie desperate for more information. Was Deckard a replicant? Who built and placed the monoliths? Where did the xenomorphs come from? Should Neo have taken the blue pill? These are the kinds of questions that fuel message board speculation for decades after the movie hit cinemas.