Mappa Defends Labor Practices Amid Row Over Pay

Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney over its Black Widow release strategy has brought yet more fallout.On Thursday, a Disney statement declared that Johansson was paid $20m (£14.3m) for her latest appearance in the MCU.Now, her representatives, Creative Arts Agency (CAA), have hit back at the studio, accusing them of “weaponising” Johansson’s success with the studio.Bryan Lourd, co-director at CAA, went on to state: “Disney’s direct attack on her character and all else they implied is beneath the company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades.”He then went on to personally defend the...