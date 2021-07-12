‘The Little Mermaid’ Reveals First Look at Halle Bailey as Ariel as Filming Wraps
Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has been in the works for five years, and singer/actress Halle Bailey was cast in the lead role at the tail end of 2019. (Get it? “Tail” end? She’s playing a mermaid, and mermaids have tails!) We’re now mid-way through 2021 and filming on the movie has finally come to an end, and today Bailey shared the first look at her iteration of the headstrong and adventurous Ariel to mark the occasion.www.slashfilm.com
