Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Little Mermaid’ Reveals First Look at Halle Bailey as Ariel as Filming Wraps

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has been in the works for five years, and singer/actress Halle Bailey was cast in the lead role at the tail end of 2019. (Get it? “Tail” end? She’s playing a mermaid, and mermaids have tails!) We’re now mid-way through 2021 and filming on the movie has finally come to an end, and today Bailey shared the first look at her iteration of the headstrong and adventurous Ariel to mark the occasion.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Rob Marshall
Person
Ron Clements
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Howard Ashman
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Jacob Tremblay
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mermaid#Disney#Cgi#The Disney Renaissance#Way Home#Farewell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesdisneydining.com

Live Action Little Mermaid Actress Wraps Up Film With Beach Photo

Disney has had great success lately with live-action films such as Cruella and Aladdin. We are hopeful that this film will following in this pattern. With an outstanding cast, it would seem like the possibilities are endless. The film still will need to be edited but with the majority of...
Moviese-line-media.com

IT’S A WRAP! THE LITTLE MERMAID IS COMING TO SHORE!

In July 2019 when Disney announced Halle Bailey from the R&B group Chloe x Halle the internets (or innanets as we say) applauded Disney for their wonderful decision. Between the memes and the Deborah Cox tweet, we are here for it!. There was a little backlash from people of non-melanated...
MoviesPosted by
DFW Community News

Movie: THE LITTLE MERMAID (1989)

Every Tuesday & Wednesday, June 8 - August 4 at 10 a.m. Voices of Jodi Benson, Samuel E. Wright & Rene Auberjonois. A mermaid princess makes a Faustian bargain in an attempt to become human and win a prince's love. Wednesday, July 21. FROZEN. (2013) PG, 102 minutes. Voices of...
Moviesmouseplanet.com

Ariel's Tale

I am old enough to still think of The Little Mermaid (1989) as a "new" Disney animated feature film. It sparked not only a renaissance in Disney animation but transformed the entire animation industry by being both a critical and financial success. It was the first Disney animated film to...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Hamilton star joins Exorcist reboot along with original cast member

The Exorcist reboot has added two stars to its cast, including one who appeared in the original 1973 movie by William Friedkin. William Peter Blatty's iconic novel is getting another big-screen treatment, this time from Halloween's David Gordon Green and with an updated spin on the story horror fans have come to know and fear.
Moviesepicstream.com

Emily Blunt Reveals What Could Make Her Take A Superhero Role

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Emily Blunt has been offered various superhero roles such as Marvel’s Black Widow and most recently, Invisible Woman of the Fantastic Four but despite the opportunity laid in front of her, Blunt stated she was not contracted for such and she also revealed that she’s not completely refusing the part, even telling what could make her take such a portrayal.
Movies/Film

‘Jungle Cruise’ Star Jack Whitehall on Sharing Scenes With a CGI Jaguar and Playing Disney’s First Gay Character [Interview]

Disney’s Jungle Cruise feels less like the classic theme park ride it’s based on, and more like a specific kind of adventure movie. You probably know the type. 1999’s The Mummy. 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean. Spirited, funny, silly, romantic, charming adventures that blend action and banter in equal measure. And these kinds of movies demand a comic relief character, the goofball who says everything the audience is thinking in the back of their brain. Enter Jack Whitehall.
MoviesDeadline

‘Vivo’ Trailer: First Look At Netflix & Sony’s Animated Musical Adventure Pic Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have unveiled the trailer for Vivo, the anticipated animated film starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, which premieres globally on August 6. The musical adventure pic—featuring original songs by Miranda—centers on his character Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou (or rainforest “honey bear”) who spends his days playing music with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos).
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Halle Bailey Defended Chloe Bailey From Internet Haters

Halle Bailey has a message for anyone trying to tear down sister Chloe Bailey: don’t. On Tuesday, July 27, Halle went viral on Twitter when she took to the app to defend her big sister after someone called her “overhyped.” “I feel like Chloe Bailey is cute but y’all be overhyping shawty,” the tweet that started it all reads.
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther 2: First Look At Set Revealed

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began filming earlier this month, and a set video is already making the rounds online. Unlike exterior shots typically captured by set-tracking paparazzi, the video circulating on social media appears to come from an interior soundstage somewhere at Tyler Perry Studios. While no big revelations can be seen in the clip, it does show a massive Wakandan set, complete with black panther statues and gold pillars and tapestries.
Wilmington, NCWECT

First look at FOX’s Wilmington-filmed show ‘Our Kind of People’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new FOX drama series released its first sneak peek at the show. “Our Kind of People” is from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (“Star”, “Mixed-ish”, “Grey’s Anatomy”) and executive producer Lee Daniels (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”, “Empire”, “Star”). It is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.”
MoviesElle

Jasmine Cephas Jones Shows Her True Star Power in Blindspotting

In the critically acclaimed 2018 film Blindspotting, Jasmine Cephas Jones is the secret heart of a Bay Area story. Co-written and produced by her Hamilton co-star Daveed Diggs and his creative partner Rafael Casal, the movie saw Cephas Jones play Ashley, the long-time partner of Miles (Casal) and a devoted mother trying to protect her young son, Sean, from the encroaching forces of police brutality. In the new series based on the film, now airing on Starz, Ashley comes to the forefront, with Cephas Jones leading a women-focused story of survival in a gentrifying Oakland amid the mass incarceration crisis.
Movies/Film

Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield in Talks to Star in Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Reboot

Two actors are gearing up to visit The Haunted Mansion. Justin Simien is helming a new movie based on the popular Disney attraction, and we’ve learned that Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield are in talks to join the cast. Stanfield would play a widower-turned-tour guide, while Haddish would play a psychic who can contact the dead. This is Disney’s second attempt to turn the attraction into a film – Eddie Murphy starred in a Haunted Mansion movie back in 2003. That movie wasn’t exactly a flop, but it didn’t inspire anywhere near the positive reaction of Disney’s other 2003 theme park ride-turned film, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Penelope Cruz, 47, Stuns In Pink Swimsuit As She Goes For A Dip With Husband Javier Bardem

Actress Penelope Cruz has stepped out on the beach in Sardinia for a day of family fun with her husband Javier Bardem and their two young children Leo and Luna. Penélope Cruz has rocked a gorgeous pink swimsuit while soaking up the summer sunshine on vacation with her family. The Vanilla Sky actress, 47, enjoyed some quality time with her husband, Javier Bardem, 52, and their kids, Leo, 10, and Luna, 7, in Sardinia on July 9. She stunned in the one-piece swimsuit which featured a blue and green pattern, along with a black strap. Penelope also accessorized with dark sunglasses and pulled her raven tresses behind her ears.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Evil Dead Rise first look confirms filming is halfway done

Filming on Evil Dead Rise is already almost done. Lee Cronin, director of the horror movie sequel, has been providing updates on Twitter, and posted about reaching the halfway mark. “Six weeks. 100 rolls. 597 slates. We are halfway,” Cronin captioned an image of an Evil Dead clapperboard. he follow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy