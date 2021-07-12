‘The Little Mermaid’ Reveals First Look at Halle Bailey as Ariel as Filming Wraps

Two actors are gearing up to visit The Haunted Mansion. Justin Simien is helming a new movie based on the popular Disney attraction, and we’ve learned that Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield are in talks to join the cast. Stanfield would play a widower-turned-tour guide, while Haddish would play a psychic who can contact the dead. This is Disney’s second attempt to turn the attraction into a film – Eddie Murphy starred in a Haunted Mansion movie back in 2003. That movie wasn’t exactly a flop, but it didn’t inspire anywhere near the positive reaction of Disney’s other 2003 theme park ride-turned film, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.