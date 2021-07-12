Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Linda Poteat-Brown Named VP at Easterseals Happiness House

sarasotamagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Poteat-Brown has been promoted to vice-president of human resources recently at Easterseals Happiness House. Poteat-Brown has been the director of the human resources department since 2016, leading employee operations as well as various departments during her tenure at the agency. Poteat-Brown came to Easterseals from Atlanta, where she served the human resources department at Morehouse School of Medicine for 14 years. Before that, she held positions at Philip Morris, Avon and Bloomingdales. At Easterseals Happiness House, she will be responsible for key strategies designed to accommodate the agency’s continued growth and objectives.

www.sarasotamagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philip Morris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessFlorida Weekly

Brewer named LSI senior VP

Rhonda Brewer has been named senior vice president of Land Services for LSI Companies Inc. She is responsible for all aspects of land activities, including feasibility, zoning, entitlements, permitting, permit compliance, development management, and ongoing asset management. Ms. Brewer brings over 20 years of experience in real estate acquisition, entitlements...
seniorhousingnews.com

Movers & Shakers: New Maxwell Group Operations VP; Friendship Senior Options Names Interim CEO

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.
Calhoun, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mitchell named VP of North Georgia National Bank

Kim Mitchell has been promoted to vice president of North Georgia National Bank. Mitchell began her banking career in 1987 at Calhoun First National Bank as a Teller. In her 34 years of banking, Kim has served in the GL Department, Teller Line, Operations Department, and now serves as System Administrator and BSA Officer.
Businessrubbernews.com

Industry vet named VP of sales, marketing at PT Coupling

ENID, Okla.—PT Coupling Co. will look to Brent J. Lilly to help lead the hose and coupling manufacturer, appointing Lilly as vice president of sales and marketing July 26. Lilly, who began with PT in 2020 and most recently worked as the company's director of sales and marketing, has 38 years of experience in the sales and marketing industry.
Businessmobihealthnews.com

UnitedHealth Group CMO jumps ship for Commure role; Amwell board member transitions to leadership role and more digital health hires

Healthcare software company Commure appointed Dr. Saurabha Bhatnagar as its new chief health officer, the company shared last week in a blog post. Bhatnagar was most recently the chief medical officer and head of digital and technology of UnitedHealth Group. He also brings experience as a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and a faculty member at Harvard Medical School.
verticalmag.com

Alfonso Garcia named Alpine Aerotech VP of sales and business development

Estimated reading time 1 minute, 49 seconds. Alpine Aerotech has announced the promotion of Alfonso Garcia to vice president of sales and business development. During the last five years, Alfonso successfully led the procurement and part sales teams, which contributed substantially to the organization’s global growth and success at Alpine Aerotech.
cnybj.com

People news: BeerBoard names Randall VP of strategic development

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — BeerBoard — a Syracuse–based provider of technology and automated business intelligence to bars, restaurants, breweries, and other on-premise retailers — announced it has appointed Jim Randall VP of strategic development. Randall, who has almost 15 years of experience, joins BeerBoard from Lagunitas Brewing Company, which is owned...
New York City, NYcelebrityaccess.com

AEG Presents Names Scott Holtz As VP Of Ticketing Strategy

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced the hire of veteran talent exec Scott Holtz, who will join the company’s Global Touring and Talent division as Vice President, Ticketing Strategy. In the newly-created role, Holtz will work to expand revenue across ticketing platforms, including leveraging technology to develop real-time pricing...
Valley Breeze

Reynolds named VP at BayCoast

LINCOLN – BayCoast Bank has named L’Oreal Reynolds, of Lincoln, as vice president and marketing director. In this role, Reynolds is responsible for developing and implementing integrated marketing campaigns, traditional and digital media, partnership growth and event planning. In addition, she identifies opportunities to improve the customer experience and ensure retention.
ucf.edu

Jonathan Varnell Named VP for Facilities and Business Operations

Jonathan P. Varnell, who currently serves as associate vice chancellor for Facilities Management at the University of North Carolina Charlotte, has been selected as UCF’s new vice president for Facilities and Business Operations. Varnell, who was selected following a competitive national search, has nearly 25 years of experience in higher...
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

Dr. Linda Comer Named Berend Endowed Chair For FSC School Of Nursing

LAKELAND, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College announced that Dr. Linda Comer, professor of nursing and dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, will be the inaugural recipient of the Dr. Keith R. Berend Endowed chair in Nursing. This is the first endowed chair for the nursing school. This endowment, along with the transformational gift and naming of the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences, demonstrates the growing impacts of FSC's nursing program, both in this region and nationally.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Moultrie Observer

Oakbridge names senior VP

ATLANTA – Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC announced last week that Stephanie Cox, AAI, has been named as senior vice president and leader of the commercial property and casualty team. In this role, Cox will leverage her deep industry experience in both insurance and risk management to address these needs strategically...
BusinessTimes Union

Mewhorter named VP at BSNB

Melissa Mewhorter has been named vice president of finance and controller at Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) according to Chris Dowd, president and CEO. Mewhorter will manage all aspects of the finance department including financial reporting for the bank, purchasing, accounts payable, investment accounting, tax reporting, shareholder relations and general accounting functions.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

SMH Announces Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Inaugural Physician Team

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has announced the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute's inaugural team of community physicians. Medical oncologist Richard Brown, M.D., who serves as the medical director of the institute, will oversee the team of more than 70 community physicians, which includes surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists and other specialists.
Saint Bonaventure, NYTimes-Herald

Hilmey named acting provost, VP at St. Bonaventure

ST. BONAVENTURE — Dr. David Hilmey has been named acting provost and vice president for academic affairs at St. Bonaventure University. A member of the St. Bonaventure faculty since 2008 in the Department of Chemistry, Hilmey has been dean of the School of Arts & Sciences since 2016. “I’m honored...
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Ross Johnston Named 2021 Young Professional of the Year

The Sarasota Young Professionals Group (YPG), a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, has announced that Ross Johnston is the recipient of the 2021 Young Professional of the Year Award. The award recognizes individuals age 40 and younger in Sarasota who have demonstrated outstanding leadership personally, professionally and in the community. Johnston is the manager of visitor engagement at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens; he is also the YPG's membership chair.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

No Need To Fear Shortage on National Chicken Wing Day, Sarasota Butchers Say

Ah, the humble chicken wing. We Americans love wings so much that there's even a holiday devoted to them: National Chicken Wing Day, held every year on July 29. Unfortunately, this year it might be tough to get chicken wings due to a nationwide wing shortage, leading to low availability and raised wing prices in some areas.
Businessbeautypackaging.com

SuperOrdinary Appoints John Habbouch as CFO

SuperOrdinary, a leading technology and brand accelerator, has appointed John Habbouch, formerly of Elizabeth Arden and Procter & Gamble, as chief financial officer. Habbouch brings more than 20 years of experience with a focus in consumer goods and beauty care. He spent over a decade at P&G in a variety of leadership roles and was involved in a number of P&G’s key beauty care acquisitions, leading a turnaround and transformation of the US P&G Prestige Beauty division.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

United Natural Foods (UNFI) Appoints Sandy Douglas as CEO; Jack Stahl as Board Chair

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) today announced the appointment of J. Alexander (Sandy) Miller Douglas to the role of Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors effective August 9, 2021. Mr. Douglas is a proven, customer-focused, strategic leader who brings a broad background and expertise in distribution, sales, marketing, and e-commerce as the Company's new CEO. Mr. Douglas was selected after an extensive search to replace Mr. Steven Spinner, who earlier announced his retirement as CEO and who will concurrently retire from the Board, both effective August 9, 2021. Mr. Spinner will continue to provide Management and Board advisory services to UNFI through a transition period for up to one year after his retirement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy