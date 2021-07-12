Linda Poteat-Brown Named VP at Easterseals Happiness House

Linda Poteat-Brown has been promoted to vice-president of human resources recently at Easterseals Happiness House. Poteat-Brown has been the director of the human resources department since 2016, leading employee operations as well as various departments during her tenure at the agency. Poteat-Brown came to Easterseals from Atlanta, where she served the human resources department at Morehouse School of Medicine for 14 years. Before that, she held positions at Philip Morris, Avon and Bloomingdales. At Easterseals Happiness House, she will be responsible for key strategies designed to accommodate the agency’s continued growth and objectives.