The return of the in-person Cannes Film Festival ended on a high with Julia Ducournau's Palme d'Or win for her second feature film Titane, which also makes her only the second woman to ever win the prestigious award. While French audiences had the lucky chance to catch the award-winning film right after the festival, American viewers will have to wait until the fall with the announcement of a new theatrical release date on October 1. NEON quickly snapped up the rights to distribute the film in North America, just after its announcement back in 2019.