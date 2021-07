Are you a college student looking for a school that will require COVID-19 vaccinations? Ohio Wesleyan University would love to have you— and help pay for you to attend. Ohio Wesleyan University announced Tuesday morning that it would open 50 fall semester spots for new and transfer students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Students must apply by Aug. 9 through a fast-track process set up by the university to be admitted and enrolled in time for classes by Aug. 25.