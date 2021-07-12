Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

SO — IL celebrates opening of its amant art campus in williamsburg, brooklyn

designboom.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, SO — IL and the amant foundation celebrated the opening of the newly completed amant art campus in east williamsburg, brooklyn. the campus is divided between two separate pairs of buildings which face each other on either side of the street. the first has just opened this saturday, july 10th and is programmed with galleries, performance spaces, and a cafe and bookstore. the second group — defined by its closed-off facade and single, sculptural window at street level — is expected to complete later this year and will host artists residences and studio spaces. unlike its inward-facing counterpart, the completed galleries are designed to open out to the neighborhood, weaving into the sidewalk. see our previous coverage of the project’s construction here.

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Art Exhibitions#The Amant Foundation#Instagram#Solidobjectives#Amant Foundation#Naho Kubota#Paratus Group Structural#Silman Associates#Mep#Ces Engineering#Langan Engineering#Pmt Laboratories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Celebrate Brooklyn concerts returning to Prospect Park Bandshell

BRIC’s Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell, the borough’s best-known outdoor live performance series, is returning this Saturday, July 31, and running through Saturday, Sept. 18. The festival, which premiered in 1979, has attracted more than 250,000 attendees in the past, and it presents a wide variety of...
Entertainmentxpn.org

Long Live PhilaMOCA! On re-opening weekend, Callowhill arts space celebrates the community that kept it alive

PhilaMOCA’s death and resurrection had all the makings of a classic horror movie, one that would have easily graced the Callowhill venue’s storied screen in years past. There’s the creeping evil below the surface. Rapid Gentrification! The seemingly normal night where all goes wrong. No, not the Philadelphia Department Licenses and Inspection!! The realization of the true battles to be fought. Renovations! Applications! Hearings! The final boss that emerges through the (drug)smoke, refusing to be taken down, bloodthirsty and unrelenting. The local! Neighborhood! Zoning! Board! AHHH!!!! And that’s all not to mention COVID, which I don’t have to tell you was a horror story all its own.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

Brooklyn Students to Hold Basquiat Inspired Art Show at Barclays Center

Art works created by 150 Brooklyn middle and high school students and inspired by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat will be on show at Barclays Center for two days in August. Students created the artworks as part of a Basquiat arts program developed in partnership between the Brooklyn Nets, the New York City Department of Education and the Fund for Public Schools.
Waitsfield, VTThe Valley Reporter

Celebrating the return of the arts

On Sunday, July 18, art lovers attended the Celebration of the Return of the Arts at the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield. Attendees perused the ninth annual Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition while snacking on American Flatbread. The exhibit was curated by Warren painter Gary Eckhart and judged by Tim Saternow of Newark, NJ.
Florida Statewqcs.org

Indian River County is one of the most picturesque places in Florida so why not celebrate it in the form of artwork with Hearts for Arts?

Hearts for Arts at the IRSC Mueller Campus at the Richardson Center is celebrating the beauty of Indian River County with an art show that is sure to touch your artistic senses. This limited time art show takes place July 29th and 30th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm and is free to the public. Many of the artists will be on hand so that you may ask questions about the works, from portraits, giclees, and prints, to sculptures you’ll find the beauty of Indian River County being celebrated. For more information call the Mueller campus at 772-226-2500.
Columbus, OHcolumbusunderground.com

CCAD Celebrates 20 Years of its Iconic Art Sign

Columbus College of Art & Design’s 100-foot tall steel ART sign has become synonymous with Columbus itself, a symbol of the Columbus arts scene used in everything from city marketing to student photo-ops. This summer the art sign — which is technically a sculpture — celebrates 20 years as an...
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

Art on display in all its diversity at Art in the Park

Celebrating the event’s 39th year at Stolley Park, art lovers canvased the grounds of Stolley Park on Sunday during Art in the Park, viewing and buying a vast diversity of treasures and gems from the area’s finest creative talents. The show featured 40 artists from throughout Nebraska who were displaying...
Brooklyn, NYnyconthecheap.com

The Other Art Fair Returns to Brooklyn Expo Center

New York City’s largest independent artist showcase returns to the indoor/outdoor venue of the Brooklyn Expo Center. The Other Art Fair is presented by Saatchi Art, one of the world’s leading art dealers, with offices around the world. You’ll have the opportunity to browse a curated selection of 130 independent...
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Hofstra Museum Reopens Its Doors to the Campus and Public

The Hofstra University Museum of Art is returning to in-person exhibitions and public programs this fall 2021, starting with Where Were You? Witnessing History at Emily Lowe Gallery from September 1-December 8, 2021, and Nevertheless She Persisted at the David Filderman Gallery, September 1, 2021-January 21, 2022. Museum Director Karen...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
New York Business Journal

Ace Hotel opens in Brooklyn

A 287-room hotel opened in New York City Thursday. Ace Hotel Brooklyn opened at 252 Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn. The 13-story hotel was designed by Roman and Williams and joins the hotel chain's other New York City location at 20 West 29th Street in Midtown. Ace Hotel Brooklyn has a...
Visual Artdesignboom.com

dom architect studio incorporates nature into brick-clad house in bustling vietnamese center

Nestled among a bustling area in the center of ha tinh city, vietnam, brick-clad ‘tiamo house‘ maintains both direct connection to nature and privacy. dom architect studio integrated the landscape into the interior, while at the same time, the two-storey family house adopts an introverted character. the entire common area opens towards nature through long verandas, and alternately placed bricks create a mesh of void and solid providing residents with visual openness yet intimacy.
Museumsdesignboom.com

snøhetta moves ahead with joslyn art museum extension and site rejuvenation in nebraska

Snøhetta has unveiled the design for the new expansion and site rejuvenation at the joslyn art museum in nebraska, the US, created in collaboration with alley poyner macchietto architecture (APMA). the 3901 sqm (42000 sqft) pavilion incorporates new light-filled gallery areas, designed to explore the possibilities of a growing permanent collection, including works from the nationally renowned phillip g. schrager. in addition to these exhibition spaces, the project will also add an arrangement of spacious public gardens, and will restore and modernize the existing office spaces in the joslyn memorial building.
Orange County, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Junior artists celebrated at Festival of Arts

Despite the uncertainties presented by COVID-19, the Festival of Arts celebrated its youngest artists with the Junior Art Exhibit on July 11. The event was filled with special activities for the young artists featured in the Junior Art Exhibit. In addition to performances by Orange County Aerial Arts, exhibiting junior artists also enjoyed art activities, slime, face painting, music, balloon artists, and much more.
Brooklyn, NYfashionista.com

The Great Eros Is Hiring A Part Time Sales Stylist in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The Great Eros is a contemporary lifestyle brand founded in 2016 as a celebration of sensuality in all its forms. With a focus on lingerie and swim and silk and linen ready-to-wear we select our materials for their feel as much as their look and find the silhouettes and timeless forms that truly feel good on the body. To honor our commitment to craftsmanship and the pleasure of lived experience, we partner with carefully selected family-owned factories and studios in Italy, and our home city of New York to ensure our garments uphold our values of ethical and sustainable production. We reach our clients through our fast growing e-commerce site and our store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn where we have curated an experience centered on discovery through our garments and complementary partner brands.
Brooklyn, NYWwd.com

Ganni Unfurls New Store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Ganni, the Copenhagen-based brand, is expanding its presence into Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The brand, owned and run by the husband-and-wife team of creative director Ditte Reffstrup and founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, will open a 900-square-foot store at 113 North 7th Street in Williamsburg today — its sixth U.S. store and second New York City outpost. It opened Ganni Mercer in SoHo in October 2019. The brand is sold in more than 600 retailers, as well as 27 Ganni concept stores across Europe and the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy