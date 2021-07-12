SO — IL celebrates opening of its amant art campus in williamsburg, brooklyn

This weekend, SO — IL and the amant foundation celebrated the opening of the newly completed amant art campus in east williamsburg, brooklyn. the campus is divided between two separate pairs of buildings which face each other on either side of the street. the first has just opened this saturday, july 10th and is programmed with galleries, performance spaces, and a cafe and bookstore. the second group — defined by its closed-off facade and single, sculptural window at street level — is expected to complete later this year and will host artists residences and studio spaces. unlike its inward-facing counterpart, the completed galleries are designed to open out to the neighborhood, weaving into the sidewalk. see our previous coverage of the project’s construction here.