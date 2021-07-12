Matt Damon Turned Down ‘Avatar’ and a Metric Ton of Money
Thought you were having a bad day? Boy, do I have the pick-me-up for you. When it comes to “missed opportunities,” it’ll be all but impossible to top Matt Damon’s personal story of roads not taken and should-have-beens. While speaking at a Cannes Film Festival masterclass, Damon explained how James Cameron himself offered Damon a lead role and a sizable percentage of a film’s gross…only for the actor to have to say no, due to scheduling conflicts. Of course, the film in question turned out to be the one and only Avatar.www.slashfilm.com
