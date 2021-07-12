Air Quality Alert issued for El Paso, Teller by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: El Paso; Teller AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR OZONE FROM 300 PM MONDAY UNTIL 1000 PM MONDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone. WHERE...northern Teller and northwestern El Paso Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Monument. WHEN...300 PM Monday July 12 to 1000 PM Monday July 12 IMPACTS...Wildfire smoke is enhancing ozone across the advisory area on Monday. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category Monday afternoon and evening, before returning to more moderate levels by late Monday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.