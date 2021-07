In this edition of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders preview the second half of the Rockies’ 2021 season. What’s the likelihood that shortstop Trevor Story is traded before the deadline, and same goes for right-hander Jon Gray? What are reasons to go out to Coors Field to see Colorado down the stretch of the season, considering the team isn’t contention? Those questions, and more, are addressed.