Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Springs, CA

The Lipstick Drag and Cabaret Show at Copa Nightclub makes it grand return Thursday, July 15

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being postponed for more than 16 months, the Lipstick Drag and Cabaret Show is making its return to the Copa Nightclub in Palm Springs this Thursday. "We are thrilled to be coming back on Thursday, July 15 after a 16 month hiatus because of the pandemic," said Bella da Ball, host of the show. "It is the Lipstick Dragon Cabaret. It's a little different than some other shows because we have drag queens drag kings vocalist entertainers, a little bit of everything big hair, big owl."

kesq.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Ross, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Lipstick#The Copa Nightclub#Walk Ins#Delicdivas Dc Rr Com#Keisha De Kansas#Sassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Cabaret star Catherine Alcorn and drag queen Verushka Darling headline this digital gig

Catherine Alcorn, the magnificently glittering rabble rouser of Australia’s cabaret scene, is back streaming into your living room once more. She assembled a crack A-list team of obscenely fun stars for the last outing of Catherine and Friends, including Hamilton lead Jason Arrow. It was such a hoot and a total soul-stirrer in trying times that Alcorn’s at it again this week. Drag star Verushka Darling will stand by her side, and this time they’re joined by Barbara and The Camp Dogs vocal belter and all-around legend Ursula Yovich, comedian, actor and columnist Jean Kittson, and The Wharf Revue alumnus Phil Scott.
Essex, MDavenuenews.com

Show must go on: Summer theatre makes emotional return to stage

ESSEX — Despite a reduced cast size and social restrictions due to COVID-19, the Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre is making an emotional and climactic return to the stage, already selling out 11 of its 18 slated shows for the year. After over a year off the stage, Cockpit in Court is one of the first theaters in the area to come back, hosting nine shows each for the child actors and the more experienced adult actors.
Richboro, PAPosted by
Hampton Times

Comedy Cabaret show

Comedy Cabaret at Giuseppes Restaurant, 996 2nd Street Pike, Richboro, takes place Saturday, July 24, at 7:30 p.m. The show will feature comedy star and author Steve Young, comedy competition champion Gene Norris, comic Glenn Freezman and special guest seen on The Tonight Show, Anita Wise. Tickets are $20 advanced;...
New Hope, MNhometownsource.com

Off-Broadway Musical Theatre returns to Civic Park in New Hope Thursday July 22

After a three-year hiatus, Off-Broadway Musical Theatre is back in New Hope with their summer production “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”. Shows begin at 8 p.m. and run for three weekends, July 22-24, July 29-31, and Aug. 5-7, at the Civic Center Park Performance Center, 4401 Xylon Ave. N. There is a $4 suggested donation that is used to pay for next year’s production.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Iconic SF Nightclub AsiaSF Reopens July 29

It takes more than the worst pandemic in 102 years to wipe out a legendary, internationally-known entertainment icon and nightclub. Celebrating 23 years of sold out spectacles, AsiaSF, the storied San Francisco dinner theatre and cabaret featuring the world-famous transgender Ladies of AsiaSF, is set to welcome back its first paying customers on Thursday, July 29 at their newly remodeled and retrofitted iconic venue: 201 9th Street in the SoMa District of San Francisco.
Rancho Mirage, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Rose Playhouse, shuttered by pandemic, re-opens in former Zelda’s nightclub

You never know where you'll be a year from now. That's the phrase Robbie Wayne and his fiancé Mathew McLean have come to live by. This time last year, they were closing down the Desert Rose Playhouse, a small blackbox theater in Rancho Mirage – one of the first local production companies to shutter. They The post Desert Rose Playhouse, shuttered by pandemic, re-opens in former Zelda’s nightclub appeared first on KESQ.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Lala Kent Says Scheana Shay 'Stole' Kim Kardashian's 'Whole Face'

The reality star also joked that she "stole" Kim's Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Lala Kent flexed her sense of humor by pretending to drag herself and friend Scheana Shay in an Instagram post referencing Kim Kardashian. Late Tuesday night, the reality star shared a picture of herself wearing the same...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...

Comments / 1

Community Policy