The Lipstick Drag and Cabaret Show at Copa Nightclub makes it grand return Thursday, July 15

After being postponed for more than 16 months, the Lipstick Drag and Cabaret Show is making its return to the Copa Nightclub in Palm Springs this Thursday. "We are thrilled to be coming back on Thursday, July 15 after a 16 month hiatus because of the pandemic," said Bella da Ball, host of the show. "It is the Lipstick Dragon Cabaret. It's a little different than some other shows because we have drag queens drag kings vocalist entertainers, a little bit of everything big hair, big owl."