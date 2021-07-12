Cancel
Sussex County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Sussex by NWS

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in spots with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Newton, Montague, Hopatcong, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Stanhope, Hamburg, Netcong, Ogdensburg, Sussex, Branchville, and Andover. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey near mile marker 23.

